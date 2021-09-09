US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead) 2. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner) 3.…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

2. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)

3. “Berserk, Vol. 8” by Kentaro Miura (Dark Horse Manga)

4. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

5. “The Noise” by Patterson/Barker (Little, Brown)

6. “Complications” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

7. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

8. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

9. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

10. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

11. “Bloodless” by Preston/Child (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “The President’s Daughter” by Clinton/Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)

13. “The Nature of Middle-Earth” by J.R.R. Tolkien (Mariner)

14. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

15. “Lightning Strike” by William Kent Krueger (Atria)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. “The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook” by Laidlaw/Hall/Revenson (Insight)

3. “The Afghanistan Papers” by Craig Whitlock (Simon & Schuster)

4. “The Long Slide” by Tucker Carlson (Threshold)

5. “Ending Plague” by Francis W. Ruscetti et al. (Skyhorse)

6. “The Weekday Vegetarians” by Jenny Rosenstrach (Clarkson Potter)

7. “Work Better Together” by Jen Fisher (McGraw-Hill Education)

8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

9. “What Happened to You?” by Perry/Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

10. “Think Again” by Adam Grant (Viking)

11. “The Reckoning” by Mary L. Trump (St. Martin’s Press)

12. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

13. “Woke, Inc.” by Vivek Ramaswamy (Center Street)

14. “Forgiving What You Can’t Forget” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

15. “The Truth About Covid-19” by Joseph Mercola (Chelsea Green)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Hidden” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

2. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “A Country Affair” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

4. “Maple Leaf Harvest” by Catherine Anderson (Berkley)

5. “Royal” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

6. “Marauder” by Cussler/Morrison (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

7. “Texas Outlaw” by Patterson/Bourelle (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Dark Song” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

9. “Till Death” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10. “Faithless in Death” by J.D. Robb ( St. Martin’s Press)

11. “Keeping Secrets” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

12. “Vince Flynn: Total Power” by Kyle Mills (Pocket)

13. “A Country Wedding” by Leigh Duncan (Hallmark)

14. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Dell)

15. “Deadly Cargo” by Jodie Bailey (Love Inspired Suspense)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

4. “The Sisters of Auschwitz” by Roxane van Iperen (Harper)

5. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

6. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

7. “1st Case” by Patterson/Tebbetts (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Deliver Us from Evil” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Make the Call” by Mark Richt (B&H)

10. “The Heart Principle” by Helen Hoang (Berkely)

11. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)

12. “The Riviera House” by Natasha Lester (Forever)

13. “2022 Large Scale Road Atlas” (Rand McNally)

14. “Elijah” by Priscilla Shirer (Lifeway)

15. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 28” by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

___

