September entertainment guide 2021

The summer is about to give way to fall with plenty of fun happenings around town.
Which events should you mark on your calendar?
Time for your September Entertainment Guide:
Sept. 1-5: D.C. Jazz Festival
Sept. 1-6: “Fairytales in the Sun” at Adventure Theatre
Sept. 1-12: “Moon Man Walk” at Constellation Theatre
Sept. 1-16: “Detroit ’67” at Signature Theatre
Sept. 1-18: Rosslyn Jazz Festival
Sept. 1-25: “Good People” at Keegan Theatre
Sept. 1-Oct. 31: “Godspell” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Sept. 2: Pitbull at Merriweather
Sept. 2-4: “A Raisin in the Sun” at Olney Theatre
Sept. 2-5: Tony Rock at DC Improv
Sept. 3: Broadway in the Park at Wolf Trap
Sept. 3: White Ford Bronco at 9:30 Club
Sept. 3-22: NSO In Your Neighborhood
Sept. 3-Oct. 3: “Toni Stone” at Arena Stage
Sept. 4: Rare Essence at City Winery
Sept. 4: Darius Rucker at Wolf Trap
Sept. 4-5: Capital Jazz Festival at Merriweather
Sept. 4-6: Monster Jam at Royal Farms Arena
Sept. 5: Marshall Tucker Band at The Birchmere
Sept. 5: NSO Labor Day Concert at Kennedy Center
Sept. 5: Big Tony & Trouble Funk at 9:30 Club
Sept. 7: Maroon 5 at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 7: The Struts at Lincoln Theatre
Sept. 7: My Morning Jacket & Brittany Howard at Merriweather
Sept. 8: Blue Oyster Cult at The Birchmere
Sept. 8: Kesha at The Anthem
Sept. 8: Shinedown at Warner Theatre
Sept. 8-Oct. 3: Quixote Neuvo at Round House Theatre
Sept. 9: Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood at Warner Theatre
Sept. 9: Lake Street Drive at Wolf Trap
Sept. 9-12: Jim Gaffigan at DAR Constitution Hall
Sept. 9-19: Robert Glasper Residency at Kennedy Center
Sept. 9-19: D.C. Shorts Film Festival
Sept. 10: NSO Concert of Remembrance at Kennedy Center
Sept. 10: Kings of Leon at Merriweather
Sept. 10: Joe Gatto at MGM National Harbor
Sept. 10: Marc Anthony at Capital One Arena
Sept. 10: Michael Che at Warner Theatre
Sept. 10: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at Howard Theatre
Sept. 11: Fozzy at Baltimore Soundstage
Sept. 11: Johnny Mathis at Strathmore
Sept. 11: WWE SuperShow at Capital One Arena
Sept. 11-Oct. 8: “Miraculous Magical Balloon” at Synetic Theater
Sept. 12: Chevelle at The Fillmore
Sept. 14: Straight No Chaser at Weinberg Center
Sept. 14: Kennedy Center 50th Anniversary Concert
Sept. 14: Jason Isbell at Wolf Trap
Sept. 14-26: “The Amen Corner” at Shakespeare Theatre
Sept. 16-18: National Dance Day at Kennedy Center
Sept. 16: Patsy Cline Tribute at The Hamilton
Sept. 16: Dave Koz at The Birchmere
Sept. 16: “Blippi: The Musical” at EagleBank Arena
Sept. 16-17: Dr. Dog at 9:30 Club
Sept. 17: Patton Oswalt at Kennedy Center
Sept. 17: Patti LaBelle at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel
Sept. 17: Reckless Kelly at The Birchmere
Sept. 17-26: Library of Congress hosts National Book Festival
Sept. 18: Smithsonian Annual Museum Day
Sept. 18: Harry Styles at Capital One Arena
Sept. 18: Hall & Oates at Merriweather
Sept. 18: Nas & D-Nice at The Anthem
Sept. 18: Rodney Atkins & Shenandoah at Great Frederick Fair
Sept. 19: District Improv Festival at Kennedy Center
Sept. 19: Chaka Khan at MGM National Harbor
Sept. 19: Emmy Awards
Sept. 19: RAMMY Awards
Sept. 20: Amy Grant at The Birchmere
Sept. 21: Gabrielle Union at Warner Theatre
Sept. 21: Juanes at The Anthem
Sept. 21: Dashboard Confessional at Lincoln Theatre
Sept. 22: Black Crowes at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 22: Bela Fleck at Strathmore
Sept. 22-Oct. 17: “Teenage Dick” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
Sept. 23: Dierks Bentley at Merriweather
Sept. 23: ZZ Top at Great Frederick Fair
Sept. 23: Tame Impala at Capital One Arena
Sept. 23-24: The Avett Brothers at Wolf Trap
Sept. 23-25: Jamali Maddix at DC Comedy Loft
Sept. 23-26: Firefly Music Festival
Sept. 24: Elton John at Nats Park
Sept. 24: Slick Rick at Howard Theatre
Sept. 24: Walk the Moon at 9:30 Club
Sept. 24: Outlaw Music Festival at Merriweather
Sept. 24: Whiskey Myers at Great Frederick Fair
Sept. 24: Trombone Shorty at Baltimore Soundstage
Sept. 25: NSO Season Opening Gala at Kennedy Center
Sept. 25: Fall Back Comedy Jam at Capital One Arena
Sept. 25: Jon Pardi at Great Frederick Fair
Sept. 25-26: Erykah Badu at MGM National Harbor
Sept. 26: Tony Awards
Sept. 26: Guns N Roses at Royal Farms Arena
Sept. 26: Flogging Molly & Violent Femmes at The Anthem
Sept. 26: Five for Fighting at The Birchmere
Sept. 27: Christopher Cross at The Birchmere
Sept. 28: Rufus Wainwright at The Anthem
Sept. 30: Gary Numan at 9:30 Club