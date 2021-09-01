CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun County schools update | Get vaccinated in Maryland? Win a college scholarship | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Entertainment News » September entertainment guide 2021

September entertainment guide 2021

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

September 1, 2021, 4:47 AM

The summer is about to give way to fall with plenty of fun happenings around town.

Which events should you mark on your calendar?

Time for your September Entertainment Guide:

 

September Entertainment Guide:

Sept. 1-5: D.C. Jazz Festival

Sept. 1-6: “Fairytales in the Sun” at Adventure Theatre

Sept. 1-12: “Moon Man Walk” at Constellation Theatre

Sept. 1-16: “Detroit ’67” at Signature Theatre

Sept. 1-18: Rosslyn Jazz Festival

Sept. 1-25: “Good People” at Keegan Theatre

Sept. 1-Oct. 31: “Godspell” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Sept. 2: Pitbull at Merriweather

Sept. 2-4: “A Raisin in the Sun” at Olney Theatre

Sept. 2-5: Tony Rock at DC Improv

Sept. 3: Broadway in the Park at Wolf Trap

Sept. 3: White Ford Bronco at 9:30 Club

Sept. 3-22: NSO In Your Neighborhood

Sept. 3-Oct. 3: “Toni Stone” at Arena Stage

Sept. 4: Rare Essence at City Winery

Sept. 4: Darius Rucker at Wolf Trap

Sept. 4-5: Capital Jazz Festival at Merriweather

Sept. 4-6: Monster Jam at Royal Farms Arena

Sept. 5: Marshall Tucker Band at The Birchmere

Sept. 5: NSO Labor Day Concert at Kennedy Center

Sept. 5: Big Tony & Trouble Funk at 9:30 Club

Sept. 7: Maroon 5 at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 7: The Struts at Lincoln Theatre

Sept. 7: My Morning Jacket & Brittany Howard at Merriweather

Sept. 8: Blue Oyster Cult at The Birchmere

Sept. 8: Kesha at The Anthem

Sept. 8: Shinedown at Warner Theatre

Sept. 8-Oct. 3: Quixote Neuvo at Round House Theatre

Sept. 9: Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood at Warner Theatre

Sept. 9: Lake Street Drive at Wolf Trap

Sept. 9-12: Jim Gaffigan at DAR Constitution Hall

Sept. 9-19: Robert Glasper Residency at Kennedy Center

Sept. 9-19: D.C. Shorts Film Festival

Sept. 10: NSO Concert of Remembrance at Kennedy Center

Sept. 10: Kings of Leon at Merriweather

Sept. 10: Joe Gatto at MGM National Harbor

Sept. 10: Marc Anthony at Capital One Arena

Sept. 10: Michael Che at Warner Theatre

Sept. 10: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at Howard Theatre

Sept. 11: Fozzy at Baltimore Soundstage

Sept. 11: Johnny Mathis at Strathmore

Sept. 11: WWE SuperShow at Capital One Arena

Sept. 11-Oct. 8: “Miraculous Magical Balloon” at Synetic Theater

Sept. 12: Chevelle at The Fillmore

Sept. 14: Straight No Chaser at Weinberg Center

Sept. 14: Kennedy Center 50th Anniversary Concert

Sept. 14: Jason Isbell at Wolf Trap

Sept. 14-26: “The Amen Corner” at Shakespeare Theatre

Sept. 16-18: National Dance Day at Kennedy Center

Sept. 16: Patsy Cline Tribute at The Hamilton

Sept. 16: Dave Koz at The Birchmere

Sept. 16: “Blippi: The Musical” at EagleBank Arena

Sept. 16-17: Dr. Dog at 9:30 Club

Sept. 17: Patton Oswalt at Kennedy Center

Sept. 17: Patti LaBelle at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel

Sept. 17: Reckless Kelly at The Birchmere

Sept. 17-26: Library of Congress hosts National Book Festival

Sept. 18: Smithsonian Annual Museum Day

Sept. 18: Harry Styles at Capital One Arena

Sept. 18: Hall & Oates at Merriweather

Sept. 18: Nas & D-Nice at The Anthem

Sept. 18: Rodney Atkins & Shenandoah at Great Frederick Fair

Sept. 19: District Improv Festival at Kennedy Center

Sept. 19: Chaka Khan at MGM National Harbor

Sept. 19: Emmy Awards

Sept. 19: RAMMY Awards

Sept. 20: Amy Grant at The Birchmere

Sept. 21: Gabrielle Union at Warner Theatre

Sept. 21: Juanes at The Anthem

Sept. 21: Dashboard Confessional at Lincoln Theatre

Sept. 22: Black Crowes at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 22: Bela Fleck at Strathmore

Sept. 22-Oct. 17: “Teenage Dick” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Sept. 23: Dierks Bentley at Merriweather

Sept. 23: ZZ Top at Great Frederick Fair

Sept. 23: Tame Impala at Capital One Arena

Sept. 23-24: The Avett Brothers at Wolf Trap

Sept. 23-25: Jamali Maddix at DC Comedy Loft

Sept. 23-26: Firefly Music Festival

Sept. 24: Elton John at Nats Park

Sept. 24: Slick Rick at Howard Theatre

Sept. 24: Walk the Moon at 9:30 Club

Sept. 24: Outlaw Music Festival at Merriweather

Sept. 24: Whiskey Myers at Great Frederick Fair

Sept. 24: Trombone Shorty at Baltimore Soundstage

Sept. 25: NSO Season Opening Gala at Kennedy Center

Sept. 25: Fall Back Comedy Jam at Capital One Arena

Sept. 25: Jon Pardi at Great Frederick Fair

Sept. 25-26: Erykah Badu at MGM National Harbor

Sept. 26: Tony Awards

Sept. 26: Guns N Roses at Royal Farms Arena

Sept. 26: Flogging Molly & Violent Femmes at The Anthem

Sept. 26: Five for Fighting at The Birchmere

Sept. 27: Christopher Cross at The Birchmere

Sept. 28: Rufus Wainwright at The Anthem

Sept. 30: Gary Numan at 9:30 Club

