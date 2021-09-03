CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Efforts grow to stamp out use of parasite drug | When will boosters be needed? | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 7:00 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Govs. Larry Hogan, R-Md., and Andy Beshear, D-Ky.; former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo.; former Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; Cynthia Lee Sheng, president of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana; Sue Gordon, former deputy director of national intelligence.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — White House chief of staff Ron Klain; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell; Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

