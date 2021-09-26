Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Entertainment News » Arena Stage's run of…

Arena Stage’s run of ‘Toni Stone’ cut short due to health issue

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

September 26, 2021, 10:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Santoya Fields stars in “Toni Stone.” (Courtesy/Ryan Maxwell Photography)

Arena Stage has announced the remaining run of “Toni Stone,” a play about the first woman to play professional ball in the Negro Leagues, has been canceled due to a non-COVID related health issue.

No information was given on the nature of the “health issue,” or who in the production had been affected.

The production, which received significant praise in the D.C. area, was originally due to run until Oct. 3. Arena Stage says ticket holders for canceled dates can receive a refund through the box office, or ticket broker.

Despite the show’s cancellation, audiences at Nationals Park will still enjoy a free, live simulcast of the production Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. More information on that simulcast can be found here.

In a tweet sent out Saturday afternoon, Arena Stage stated: “The care and safety of Arena Stage’s artists, staff and patrons are of the utmost importance, and will continue to be our priority.”

The play, which stars Santoya Fields in the title role, was adapted from Martha Ackmann’s book “Curveball: The Remarkable Story of Toni Stone,” and adapted for the stage by playwright Lydia R. Diamond (“Smart People”).

WTOP’s Jason Fraley contributed to this report.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden administration gives federal contractors until Dec. 8 to comply with vaccine mandate

For DoD, new flexibility for IT spending is a test of trust with Congress

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up