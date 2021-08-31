Tim McGraw credits his wife Faith Hill for helping him to stop drinking

Tim McGraw is getting real and raw about his past drinking. The Grammy winner shares in an essay for Esquire how his wife, Faith Hill, helped him to stop drinking years ago.

“I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8:00 in the morning and thinking, I have to wake the kids up,” McGraw wrote. “I went straight to my wife and said, ‘This is where I’m at.’ I was scared. She just grabbed me and hugged me and changed my life.”

McGraw and Hill have three daughters. The country music artists, who married in 1996, are about to star in the prequel to the highly successful series “Yellowstone.”

In his essay, McGraw also shared some other life lessons he’s learned through times of challenge.

“Love is not talking for a day. Love is getting in each other’s face. Love is accepting that I’m wrong. Love is a 360 degree thing. It’s not linear,” he wrote. “They always say you’re not supposed to fight in front of your kids. Everybody fights in front of their kids. That’s part of the deal.”

