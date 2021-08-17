WORLD NEWS: Help Afghans resettle | What's next in Afghanistan? | Md., Va. willing to take refugees | How US money benefited Taliban
The top 10 books on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

August 17, 2021, 12:30 PM

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Vortex by Catherine Coulter – 9780063004108 – (William Morrow)

2. Billy Summers by Stephen King – 9781982173630 – (Scribner)

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

4. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

5. The Family Across the Street by Nicole Trope – 9781800198265 – (Bookouture)

6. Black Ice by Brad Thor – 9781982104146 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

7. We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz – 9781984820471 – (Random House Publishing Group)

8. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 9781501139246 – (Washington Square Press)

9. Finding Lexie by Susan Stoker – 9781644990971 – (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

10. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller – 9780593329849 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

