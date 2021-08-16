Jiffy Lube Live will require COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests

Jiffy Lube Live will soon require concert-goers to show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have received a negative test, effective with events on or after Oct. 4, said a spokesperson for Live Nation Entertainment, the concert venue’s parent company.

The western Prince William County venue has several concerts scheduled later in October, including Dierks Bentley on Oct. 9 and Jason Aldean on Oct. 16.

Performers and Live Nation employees also will be required to be vaccinated or show proof of negative tests, the spokesperson said.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the U.S.,” Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, said in a statement.

The new rules will go into effective “where permitted by law,” the company’s spokesperson added.

The new rules come as COVID-19 cases surge across the country – prompting other large entertainment venues across the Washington area, including the Kennedy Center, Ford’s Theatre, Echostage, the Anthem, Lincoln Theatre and the 9:30 Club in D.C., as well as the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland, to also require vaccination or a negative test.

“Ticket holders are being alerted directly with the details pertaining to their show,” said Live Nation’s spokesperson. “And the best place for fans to find out the latest requirements for their show beyond that email is on the venue’s website.”