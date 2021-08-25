Echostage offers free concert to celebrate DJ Mag poll as world’s best nightlife venue

On Tuesday, EDM magazine DJ Mag named Echostage the world's top nightlife venue in its list of the Top 100 Clubs, voted on by hundreds of thousands of music fans and experts.

D.C. music fans know they’ve got it good, but a new global poll shows just how good.

It marks the first time that a U.S. venue has ever claimed the top spot on DJ Mag’s list.

To celebrate the honor, promoters Club Glow and Insomniac Events are treating fans to a free show with a performance by a surprise, Grammy-nominated guest on Sept. 24.

“We are so proud of what we have built, and how Echostage has weathered one of the most difficult years in nightlife, to emerge as the world’s best venue,” Glow President and CEO Pete Kalamoutsos said in a statement this week.

The free show will also feature an open bar for one hour from 9 to 10 p.m.

The club is also offering a 50% discount off all tickets to any of its September shows.

Located at 2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE, the 3,000-capacity venue features a 30,000-square-foot layout, state-of-the-art sound design and advanced LED visual displays.

Founded in 2012, the club quickly became a staple for artists along the East Coast.

“In D.C., Glow had built roots that are 20 years old, and it’s these roots, along with our loyal patrons and our hardworking staff, that have helped us create the best venue in the world,” Kalamoutsos said. “We can’t wait to celebrate with our fans.”

After 15 months of pandemic closures, Echostage recently reopened with emotional, sold-out performances by the genre’s top artists, including Tiesto, David Guetta and Deadmau5.

Other past performers include Avicii, Armin van Buuren, Calvin Harris, Cardi B, Da Baby, Ellie Goulding, Hardwell, Lorde, Migos, Sam Smith and Rare Essence.

Echostage is now requiring either proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours before the event. The club asks that you bring a copy of your vaccination card or negative test results and be prepared to provide it at the entrance.

Register for the free concert here.