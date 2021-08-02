August entertainment guide 2021

The concert industry is bouncing back after more than a year of COVID-19 cancellations.
Live shows started popping back up in June and July, but August will open the floodgates.
Here are some of the local highlights in our August Entertainment Guide:
Aug. 2-4: “After Midnight” at Signature Theatre
Aug. 2-6: Virtual Camp Arena Stage
Aug. 2-22: UniverSoul Circus at National Harbor
Aug. 2-Sept. 16: “Detroit ’67” at Signature Theatre
Aug. 2-Sept. 6: “Fairytales in the Sun” at Adventure Theatre
Aug. 2-Sept.: “Miraculous Magical Balloon” at Synetic Theater
Aug. 4: New Kids on the Block & Salt N Pepa at Merriweather
Aug. 4: Billy Bob Thornton’s Boxmasters at Rams Head Annapolis
Aug. 4: Straight No Chaser at Wolf Trap
Aug. 4-28: Olney Outdoors at Olney Theatre Center
Aug. 5-7: Kennedy Center’s Raga at the REACH
Aug. 6: Air Supply at The Birchmere
Aug. 6: Renee Fleming at Wolf Trap
Aug. 6: Tamara Jade at Blues Alley
Aug. 6: “Nine Days” in movie theaters
Aug. 6: “Vivo” on Netflix
Aug. 6-7: Bruno Mars at MGM National Harbor
Aug. 7: Frankie Valli at The Anthem
Aug. 7: Jimmy Buffett at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 8: Croce on Croce at Strathmore
Aug. 8: Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer at Nats Park
Aug. 8: The Fifth Dimension at Rams Head Annapolis
Aug. 9: National Book Lovers Day
Aug. 10: James Taylor at Merriweather
Aug. 11: En Vouge at The Birchmere
Aug. 11: Korn & Staind at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 12: Lloyd Banks at The Fillmore Silver Spring
Aug. 12: MLB presents “Field of Dreams” Game
Aug. 12: Luke Bryan at Merriweather
Aug. 12: Joan Jett & George Thorogood at Wolf Trap
Aug. 12-14: Step Afrika! at Kennedy Center
Aug. 12-Sept. 12: “Moon Man Walk” at Constellation Theatre
Aug. 13: America at Strathmore
Aug. 13: En Vogue at The Fillmore Silver Spring
Aug. 13: “CODA” on Apple TV+
Aug. 13: “Respect” in movie theaters
Aug. 13-17: Uke Fest at Strathmore
Aug. 14: Ann Wilson of Heart at The Birchmere
Aug. 14: Chris Stapleton at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 14: Raheem DeVaughn salutes Marvin Gaye at Wolf Trap
Aug. 15: Jason Mraz at The Anthem
Aug. 17: Kennedy Center Book Club
Aug. 17: Modest Mouse at The Anthem
Aug. 17-18: Colin Hay of Men at Work at The Birchmere
Aug. 18: Shakespeare Lightning Round at Folger Theatre
Aug. 19: Zac Brown Band at Merriweather
Aug. 19: Pure Prairie League at The Birchmere
Aug. 19: Train & Vertical Horizon at Wolf Trap
Aug. 19-21: Don’t Mute DC at Kennedy Center
Aug. 19-22: DC Black Film Festival
Aug. 20: 3 Doors Down at Baltimore’s MECU Pavilion
Aug. 20: Wilco & Sleater-Kinney at Merriweather
Aug. 20: Harry Connick Jr. at Wolf Trap
Aug. 20: Kathy Mattea at The Birchmere
Aug. 20: “Reminiscence” in movie theaters
Aug. 20-22: Awesomecon at Washington Convention Center
Aug. 21: Dave Matthews Band at Merriweather
Aug. 21: Tanya Tucker at The Birchmere
Aug. 21: Ashley McBryde at The Fillmore Silver Spring
Aug. 21: Gabriel Iglesias at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland
Aug. 21: Harlem Globetrotters at EagleBank Arena
Aug. 22: Harlem Globetrotters at Capital One Arena
Aug. 22: O-Town & LFO at Rams Head Annapolis
Aug. 24: Trombone Shorty at Wolf Trap
Aug. 24: Kings of Leon at Merriweather
Aug. 24-28: Ali Wong at Warner Theatre
Aug. 25: Three Dog Night at Rams Head Annapolis
Aug. 25-27: “The Beatles: Get Back” documentary on Disney+
Aug. 26-28: Kennedy Center’s “On Deck: Women Shredding Boundaries”
Aug. 26: NSO’s “The Princess Bride: In Concert” at Wolf Trap
Aug. 27: NSO’s “Star Wars: In Concert” at Wolf Trap
Aug. 27: The Roots at The Hippodrome in Baltimore
Aug. 27: Drive-By Truckers at Rams Head Baltimore
Aug. 27: “Candyman” remake in movie theaters
Aug. 27-29: “The Price is Right” at MGM National Harbor
Aug. 27-Oct. 31: “Godspell” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Aug. 28: “Opera in the Outfield” at Nats Park
Aug. 28: Brian McKnight at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Aug. 28: Thomas Rhett & Cole Swindell at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 28: Three Dog Night at The Birchmere
Aug. 28: Willie Nile at Hamilton Live
Aug. 28: Brandi Carlile at Wolf Trap
Aug. 28-Sept. 25: “Good People” at Keegan Theatre
Aug. 31: Alanis Morrisette at Merriweather
Aug. 31-Sept. 1: Eagles at Capital One Arena