August entertainment guide 2021

The concert industry is bouncing back after more than a year of COVID-19 cancellations.

Live shows started popping back up in June and July, but August will open the floodgates.

Here are some of the local highlights in our August Entertainment Guide:

Aug. 2-4: “After Midnight” at Signature Theatre

Aug. 2-6: Virtual Camp Arena Stage

Aug. 2-22: UniverSoul Circus at National Harbor

Aug. 2-Sept. 16: “Detroit ’67” at Signature Theatre

Aug. 2-Sept. 6: “Fairytales in the Sun” at Adventure Theatre

Aug. 2-Sept.: “Miraculous Magical Balloon” at Synetic Theater

Aug. 4: New Kids on the Block & Salt N Pepa at Merriweather

Aug. 4: Billy Bob Thornton’s Boxmasters at Rams Head Annapolis

Aug. 4: Straight No Chaser at Wolf Trap

Aug. 4-28: Olney Outdoors at Olney Theatre Center

Aug. 5-7: Kennedy Center’s Raga at the REACH

Aug. 6: Air Supply at The Birchmere

Aug. 6: Renee Fleming at Wolf Trap

Aug. 6: Tamara Jade at Blues Alley

Aug. 6: “Nine Days” in movie theaters

Aug. 6: “Vivo” on Netflix

Aug. 6-7: Bruno Mars at MGM National Harbor

Aug. 7: Frankie Valli at The Anthem

Aug. 7: Jimmy Buffett at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 8: Croce on Croce at Strathmore

Aug. 8: Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer at Nats Park

Aug. 8: The Fifth Dimension at Rams Head Annapolis

Aug. 9: National Book Lovers Day

Aug. 10: James Taylor at Merriweather

Aug. 11: En Vouge at The Birchmere

Aug. 11: Korn & Staind at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 12: Lloyd Banks at The Fillmore Silver Spring

Aug. 12: MLB presents “Field of Dreams” Game

Aug. 12: Luke Bryan at Merriweather

Aug. 12: Joan Jett & George Thorogood at Wolf Trap

Aug. 12-14: Step Afrika! at Kennedy Center

Aug. 12-Sept. 12: “Moon Man Walk” at Constellation Theatre

Aug. 13: America at Strathmore

Aug. 13: En Vogue at The Fillmore Silver Spring

Aug. 13: “CODA” on Apple TV+

Aug. 13: “Respect” in movie theaters

Aug. 13-17: Uke Fest at Strathmore

Aug. 14: Ann Wilson of Heart at The Birchmere

Aug. 14: Chris Stapleton at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 14: Raheem DeVaughn salutes Marvin Gaye at Wolf Trap

Aug. 15: Jason Mraz at The Anthem

Aug. 17: Kennedy Center Book Club

Aug. 17: Modest Mouse at The Anthem

Aug. 17-18: Colin Hay of Men at Work at The Birchmere

Aug. 18: Shakespeare Lightning Round at Folger Theatre

Aug. 19: Zac Brown Band at Merriweather

Aug. 19: Pure Prairie League at The Birchmere

Aug. 19: Train & Vertical Horizon at Wolf Trap

Aug. 19-21: Don’t Mute DC at Kennedy Center

Aug. 19-22: DC Black Film Festival

Aug. 20: 3 Doors Down at Baltimore’s MECU Pavilion

Aug. 20: Wilco & Sleater-Kinney at Merriweather

Aug. 20: Harry Connick Jr. at Wolf Trap

Aug. 20: Kathy Mattea at The Birchmere

Aug. 20: “Reminiscence” in movie theaters

Aug. 20-22: Awesomecon at Washington Convention Center

Aug. 21: Dave Matthews Band at Merriweather

Aug. 21: Tanya Tucker at The Birchmere

Aug. 21: Ashley McBryde at The Fillmore Silver Spring

Aug. 21: Gabriel Iglesias at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland

Aug. 21: Harlem Globetrotters at EagleBank Arena

Aug. 22: Harlem Globetrotters at Capital One Arena

Aug. 22: O-Town & LFO at Rams Head Annapolis

Aug. 24: Trombone Shorty at Wolf Trap

Aug. 24: Kings of Leon at Merriweather

Aug. 24-28: Ali Wong at Warner Theatre

Aug. 25: Three Dog Night at Rams Head Annapolis

Aug. 25-27: “The Beatles: Get Back” documentary on Disney+

Aug. 26-28: Kennedy Center’s “On Deck: Women Shredding Boundaries”

Aug. 26: NSO’s “The Princess Bride: In Concert” at Wolf Trap

Aug. 27: NSO’s “Star Wars: In Concert” at Wolf Trap

Aug. 27: The Roots at The Hippodrome in Baltimore

Aug. 27: Drive-By Truckers at Rams Head Baltimore

Aug. 27: “Candyman” remake in movie theaters

Aug. 27-29: “The Price is Right” at MGM National Harbor

Aug. 27-Oct. 31: “Godspell” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Aug. 28: “Opera in the Outfield” at Nats Park

Aug. 28: Brian McKnight at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Aug. 28: Thomas Rhett & Cole Swindell at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 28: Three Dog Night at The Birchmere

Aug. 28: Willie Nile at Hamilton Live

Aug. 28: Brandi Carlile at Wolf Trap

Aug. 28-Sept. 25: “Good People” at Keegan Theatre

Aug. 31: Alanis Morrisette at Merriweather

Aug. 31-Sept. 1: Eagles at Capital One Arena

