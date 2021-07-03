Livestream concert calendar for July 9-July 31

Live concert streams are a great way to pass the time, and there are plenty to choose from.

When I’m not in the WTOP traffic center, chances are you’ll find me out at a concert, which is why it’s been such an adjustment for me during COVID-19.

What’s a music lover to do? Live concert streams! There is something for everyone, from national acts playing for charity to local faves trying to earn a living.

Check out our roundup of options below and offer tips by emailing rkessler@wtop.com.

July 9

8 p.m. – Mandolin presents Fitz and The Tantrums live from Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in New York. Tickets are $20, and you can buy them here.

July 10

5 p.m. – Rolling Live Studios presents a virtual birthday celebration for Ronnie James Dio, benefiting the Dio Cancer Fund. Appearances scheduled include Rob Halford, Sammy Hagar, Tenacious D, Lzzy Hale, Sebastian Bach, Duff McKagan, Ritchie Kotzen, Tony Iommi, Carmine Appice, Vinny Appice, Joey Belladonna, Gilby Clarke, Lita Ford, Glenn Hughes, Geezer Butler, Rudy Sarzo, and more. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

July 11

5 p.m. – StageIt presents the 84th Stern Grove Festival featuring Thievery Corporation, Dessa, and DJ Shortkut. Register for the livestream here.

July 13

3 p.m. – Twitch presents The Vaccines live from London as part of their There Is Light concert series. Watch the livestream here.

July 14

9 p.m. – Pandora and State Farm present Pandora Live featuring Ed Sheeran with Tones and I and Maisie Peters. RSVP for the free event here.

July 15

7 p.m. – Bowery Presents continues their weekly streaming series with a performance from Deer Tick. Watch the livestream here.

9 p.m. – Dreamstage presents Mastodon: Captured Live at Georgia Aquarium. Tickets start at $19.99, and you can buy them here.

July 16

7 p.m. – Anthrax will do a livestream to celebrate their 40th anniversary, featuring songs spanning their entire career, live from The Den in Los Angeles. Tickets start at $15, and you can buy them here.

July 17

6:30 p.m. – StageIt presents J.R. Richards, the original singer of Dishwalla. Tickets are “pay what you can”, and you can buy them here.

July 18

5 p.m. – Veeps presents Bob Dylan: Shadow Kingdom, his first ever livestream and his first performance since December 2019. Tickets are $25, and you can buy them here.

July 31

3 p.m. – Vimeo presents Joan Armatrading Live From London. Tickets are $33.44, and you can buy them here.

Daily/Weekly

Melissa Etheridge has launched a pay-per-view Etheridge TV site with new content daily/weekly Tuesday through Saturday. Monthly subscriptions are $50 or you can purchase daily content separately for $10 a show. Get more information and watch the livestreams here.

Heather Pierson does weekly livestreams on her Facebook page. Tune in for Musical Meditation Mondays at 7 p.m., Wednesday Evening Standard Hour at 5 p.m. and the Saturday Afternoon Special at 4 p.m.

Every Wednesday and Saturday at 11:30 p.m., The Art Boutiki Music Hall in San Jose, CA hosts a livestream concert series. If that’s a bit late for you, rebroadcasts of each show are show throughout the day for the following month. The streams are free but tips or donations are encouraged to support the small venue. Check out past and current livestreams here.

Suzy Bogguss holds her Weekly Wine Down Wednesdays where she performs songs and chats with fans on her Facebook page. You may even see some special guests like Pam Tillis stop by!

Former local musicians The Kennedys/Maura and Pete Kennedy hold all-request livestreams every Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. from their apartment in NYC. Watch the livestream here.

Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones livestream their upbeat rockabilly tunes every Monday at 7 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Dave Koz does All Requests Fridays on his Facebook page. Watch the livestream here.

Frank Raines, who you might know as Dewey Elvis, hosts “Frank’s Friday Live at Five,” featuring dinner music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Watch the livestream here.