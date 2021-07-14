Coronavirus News: Telework policy to stay at U of Md.? | Teen sensation promotes vaccines for young people | Md. unemployment benefits to continue | How many vaccinated in DMV?
From tacos to ice cream: Adam Rubin now writing for tweens

The Associated Press

July 14, 2021, 8:16 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country’s most popular picture book authors is ready to add a few more words.

Adam Rubin, known to parents and kids for “Dragon Loves Tacos,” is working on his first middle-grade book. “The Ice Cream Machine” is a a collection of six humorous stories raging from science fiction to adventure narratives.

“My message to kids has always been ‘Reading is Fun,'” Rubin said in a statement Wednesday. “But as my fans grow older, I want to show them that writing is where the real magic is. I hope to encourage young readers to write their own stories and share their imagination with the world.”

Penguin Young Readers announced Wednesday that “The Ice Cream Machine” will be released in February. Each of the stories will feature black and white illustrations from a different artist, including Daniel Salmieri, who worked on “Dragon Loves Tacos.” Rubin’s other books include “Those Darn Squirrels!” and the upcoming “Gladys the Magic Chicken,” scheduled for this fall.

