Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Entertainment News » Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

July 8, 2021, 3:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

1. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino (HarperPerennial)

2. “The Sixth Wedding: A 28 Summers Story” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little by Brown)

3. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

5. “The President’s Daughter” by James Patterson by Bill Clinton (Little by Brown)

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

7. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

8. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

9. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

10. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

11. “Someone to Cherish” by Mary Balogh (Berkley)

12. “When Stars Collide” by Susan Elizabeth Phillips (William Morrow)

13. “Star Wars: The Rising Storm” by Cavan Scott (Del Rey)

14. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

15. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little by Brown)

16. “Freed” by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse Press)

17. “Survive the Night” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

18. “Murder at Sunrise Lake” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

19. “The Night Hawks” by Elly Griffiths (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

20. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

21. “Nightmare Scenario” by Yasmeen Abutaleb by Damian Paletta (Harper)

22. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

23. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Bantam)

24. “Freed” by EL James (Bloom Books)

25. “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

GAO focused on upskilling workforce to handle 'audits of tomorrow'

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up