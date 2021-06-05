Livestream concert calendar for June 4-June 30

Live concert streams are a great way to pass the time, and there are plenty to choose from.

When I’m not in the WTOP traffic center, chances are you’ll find me out at a concert, which is why it’s been such an adjustment for me during COVID-19.

What’s a music lover to do? Live concert streams! There is something for everyone, from national acts playing for charity to local faves trying to earn a living.

Check out our roundup of options below and offer tips by emailing rkessler@wtop.com.

June 5

5 p.m. – Bad Religion present Decades: Season Two, live from The Roxy Theatre in LA. Episode 1 is The 80s, featuring songs from How Could Hell Be Any Worse, Into The Unknown, Suffer, No Control, and Against The Grain. Tickets are $15 or $40 for the four show series, and you can buy them here.

June 10

6 p.m. – Bachelor and TBA present Doomin’ Sun Fest, a free live telethon to benefit Seeding Sovereignty. Performers include Beach Bunny, Alexis from Sleigh Bells, Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief, Benjamin Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Japanese Breakfast, Julian Baker, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, Lucy Dacus, Soccer Mommy, Sylvan Esso, Tegan and Sara, Tune-Yards, and more. RSVP for the event here.

8 p.m. – Spotify presents Bleachers, live on a bus traveling from New York City to New Jersey, as part of their livestream series. You must have a Spotify account to buy a ticket. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. – Rufus Wainwright presents Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios, performing Judy Garland’s entire 1961 Carnegie Hall set backed by a four-piece band. Joining Rufus will be Kristin Chenowith and Martha Wainwright. Tickets start at $30, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – P.O.D. present Satellite over Southtown, a streaming series to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album “Satellite”, live from Petco Park in San Diego. Tonight’s show will feature B-sides, rarities and hits spanning their 30 year career. Tickets are $20, or $30 for a 2-show pass, and you can buy them here.

June 12

5 p.m. – Crowded House present Live From The Island, a show filmed in March in Aotearoa, New Zealand. The global livestream features the band’s hits as well as songs from their upcoming album, Dreamers Are Waiting. Tickets start at $14.99, and you can buy them here.

5 p.m. – Bad Religion present Decades: Season Two, live from The Roxy Theatre in LA. Episode 2 is The 90s, featuring songs from Generator, Recipe For Hate, Stranger Than Fiction, The Gray Race, and No Substance, including songs that have never been performed live. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

June 17

8 p.m. – Spotify presents Leon Bridges, live from Gold-Diggers Hotel in LA, as part of their livestream series. You must have a Spotify account to buy a ticket. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

June 18

8 p.m. – Pearl Jam will stream their August 2018 show from Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT through June 21st. This show is part of their Away Shows collection and the stream will continue to support organizations that provide assistance to those facing hardships or experiencing homelessness. Tickets are $14.99, and you can buy them here.

June 19

5 p.m. – Rival Sons presents Pair Of Aces live from the historic Catalina Casino on Santa Catalina Island, a 2 part global streaming event. Tonight’s stream has the band performing Before The Fire in its entirety. Tickets are $17 or $30 for the two-show bundle, and you can buy them here.

5 p.m. – Bad Religion present Decades: Season Two, live from The Roxy Theatre in LA. Episode 3 is The 00s, featuring songs from The New America, The Process of Belief, The Empire Strikes First, and New Maps of Hell. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

June 24

8 p.m. – Spotify presents girl in red, live from Oslo, as part of their livestream series. You must have a Spotify account to buy a ticket. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

June 26

5 p.m. – Rival Sons presents Pair Of Aces live from the historic Catalina Casino on Santa Catalina Island, a 2 part global streaming event. Tonight’s stream has the band performing their self titled EP in its entirety. Tickets start at $17, and you can buy them here.

5 p.m. – Bad Religion present Decades: Season Two, live from The Roxy Theatre in LA. Episode 4 is the 10s, featuring songs from The Dissent of Men, True North, and Age Of Unreason. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

June 30

8 p.m. – Ty Herndon’s Foundation for Love & Acceptance and CMT present the 2021 Concert for Love & Acceptance, a virtual concert hosted by Herndon and CMT’s Cody Alan. Performers include Brothers Osborne, Kristin Chenowith, Terri Clark, Brooke Eden, Harper Grae, Chris Housman, Kathy Mattea, Rissi Palmer, Gretchen Peters, Tenille Townes, Walker Country, and Chase Wright. Proceeds from the event benefit GLAAD, MusiCares, and Nashville’s Oasis Center. Watch the livestream here.

Daily/Weekly

Melissa Etheridge has launched a pay-per-view Etheridge TV site with new content daily/weekly Tuesday through Saturday. Monthly subscriptions are $50 or you can purchase daily content separately for $10 a show. Get more information and watch the livestreams here.

Heather Pierson does weekly livestreams on her Facebook page. Tune in for Musical Meditation Mondays at 7 p.m., Wednesday Evening Standard Hour at 5 p.m. and the Saturday Afternoon Special at 4 p.m.

Every Wednesday at 11:30 p.m., The Art Boutiki Music Hall in San Jose, CA hosts a livestream concert series. If that’s a bit late for you, rebroadcasts of each show are show throughout the day for the following month. The streams are free but tips or donations are encouraged to support the small venue. Check out past and current livestreams here.

Suzy Bogguss holds her Weekly Wine Down Wednesdays where she performs songs and chats with fans on her Facebook page. You may even see some special guests like Pam Tillis stop by!

Former local musicians The Kennedys/Maura and Pete Kennedy hold all-request livestreams every Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. from their apartment in NYC. Watch the livestream here.

Mary Chapin Carpenter presents her Songs From Home series with livestream videos on her Facebook page. Watch her streams here.

Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones livestream their upbeat rockabilly tunes every Monday at 7 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Tony Lucca, known for his stints on “The Voice” and “The Mickey Mouse Club,” does livestreams every Sunday and Wednesday on social media. Watch his Facebook livestream here and his Instagram livestream here.

Grouplove performs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Instagram Live. Watch the livestream here.

Dave Koz does All Requests Fridays on his Facebook page. Watch the livestream here.

Folk-bluegrass-Americana band/duo Nell & Jim perform every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. here.

Frank Raines, who you might know as Dewey Elvis, hosts “Frank’s Friday Live at Five,” featuring dinner music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Watch the livestream here.

Other frequent D.C. and Baltimore local streams include Justin Trawick, The 19th Street Band and Fells Point Streaming.