Livestream concert calendar for May 1-May 22

Live concert streams are a great way to pass the time, and there are plenty to choose from.

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews livestream concerts (Part 1)

When I’m not in the WTOP traffic center, chances are you’ll find me out at a concert, which is why it’s been such an adjustment for me during COVID-19.

What’s a music lover to do? Live concert streams! There is something for everyone, from national acts playing for charity to local faves trying to earn a living.

Check out our roundup of options below

May 1

2 p.m. – Dreamstage presents Yo-Yo Ma: Beginnings, a virtual concert where the cellist revisits some of his first performances. Tickets start at $24.99, and you can buy them here.

3 p.m. – Veeps presents The Melvins – Melvins TV: Volume 3. Tickets start at $5, and you can buy them here.

7 p.m. – Mandolin and City Winery present Joan Osborne: Live from City Winery New York. Tickets are $20, and you can buy them here.

8:30 p.m. – Dropkick Murphys celebrate the release of their album “Turn Up That Dial” with a free livestream. Watch the livestream here and make donations to the band here.

9 p.m. – Dinosaur Jr. will stream a show live from the Sinclair in Boston. Tickets start at $15, and you can buy them here.

10 p.m. – Dawes will stream a show live from the Roxy in Los Angeles. Tickets start at $15, and you can buy them here.

May 2

5:30 p.m. – The Shriver Hall Concert Series presents The Calidore Quartet from a private home in NYC. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

May 5

7 p.m. – Mandolin and City Winery present the first night of Keb’ Mo’ Live from City Winery NYC. Tickets are $20 and include tomorrow night’s show as well. Buy tickets here.

8 p.m. – Rolling Live presents Adam Schlesinger: A Musical Celebration, a virtual show benefiting The Bowery Electric and MusiCares. The tribute will feature covers of Schlesinger’s songs performed by Micky Dolenz, Courtney Love, Sean Ono Lennon, Chris Carrabba, Glenn Tilbrook, Patrick Carney & Michelle Branch, Taylor Hanson, James Iha, Peter Buck & Scott McCaughey, Butch Walker, Jesse Malin, Nicole Atkins, and more. Tickets are $20, and you can buy them here.

May 6

9:30 p.m. – Mandolin and City Winery present the second night of Keb’ Mo’ Live from City Winery NYC. Tickets are $20 and included last night’s show. Buy tickets here.

May 7

9 p.m. – Mandolin presents Michael McDonald Home Alone 3: Yo Mama Be There. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

May 8

4 p.m. – Dreamstage presents Sean Paul – Live From Jamaica. Tickets are $19.99, and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. – Verzuz presents SWV V Xscape. Watch the livestream here.

8 p.m. – Global Citizen presents Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World. Hosted by Selena Gomez, the pre-recorded concert will feature performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R. You can watch the livestream on ABC, CBS, Fox, and Global Citizen’s YouTube channel.

8 p.m. – Universe presents Tate McRae: Tate’s Too Young To Be Sad, a global virtual show. Tickets start at $15, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – Sessions Live presents Zac Brown Band, live from Southern Ground Studio in Nashville. Tickets start at $19.99, and you can buy them here.

May 9

2 p.m. & 8 p.m. – Dionne Warwick presents the Mother’s Day edition of At Home With You: All The HIts and More. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

May 13

9 p.m. – Cooper Tire presents the Driven To Perform Concert featuring Evanescence and hosted by Alice Cooper. Register for the free livestream here.

9 p.m. – P.O.D. present Satellite over Southtown, a streaming series to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album “Satellite”, live from Petco Park in San Diego. Tonight’s show will feature “Satellite” in full. Tickets are $20, or $50 for a 3-show pass, and you can buy them here.

May 14

8:30 p.m. – Madness present The Get Up, a global evening of music, drama, and comedy, live from the London Palladium. Tickets go on sale here on April 23.

9 p.m. – 311 will perform “From Chaos” in full. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

May 15

7 p.m. – Mandolin and City Winery present Wynonna Judd Unplugged – Live from City Winery Nashville. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – Session Live presents Digable Planets, live from Neumos in Seattle, WA. Tickets start at $15, and you can buy them here.

May 17

8 p.m. – Covenant House and Kia present Night of Covenant House Stars, a virtual gala featuring appearances by Audra McDonald, Dolly Parton, Vanessa Williams, Sara Barielles, Chita Rivera, Dionne Warwick, and more. RSVP to the event here.

May 20

8 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Sessions Live presents Jukebox The Ghost doing “Everything Under The Sun” in full, live from Rockwood Music Hall in NYC. Tickets start at $18, and you can buy them here.

May 22

7 p.m. – The Glastonbury Festival presents Live At Worthy Farm, a livestream featuring performances by Coldplay, Damon Albarn, HAIM, IDLES, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice, and special guests. The stream will benefit Oxfam, Greenpeace, and WaterAid, as well as helping secure Glastonbury’s return in 2022. Tickets start at $27.50, and you can buy them here.

Daily/Weekly

Melissa Etheridge has launched a pay-per-view Etheridge TV site with new content daily/weekly Tuesday through Saturday. Monthly subscriptions are $50 or you can purchase daily content separately for $10 a show. Get more information and watch the livestreams here.

Heather Pierson does weekly livestreams on her Facebook page. Tune in for Musical Meditation Mondays at 7 p.m., Wednesday Evening Standard Hour at 5 p.m. and the Saturday Afternoon Special at 4 p.m.

Every Wednesday at 11:30 p.m., The Art Boutiki Music Hall in San Jose, CA hosts a livestream concert series. If that’s a bit late for you, rebroadcasts of each show are show throughout the day for the following month. The streams are free but tips or donations are encouraged to support the small venue. Check out past and current livestreams here.

Suzy Bogguss holds her Weekly Wine Down Wednesdays where she performs songs and chats with fans on her Facebook page. You may even see some special guests like Pam Tillis stop by!

Former local musicians The Kennedys/Maura and Pete Kennedy hold all-request livestreams every Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. from their apartment in NYC. Watch the livestream here.

Mary Chapin Carpenter presents her Songs From Home series with livestream videos on her Facebook page. Watch her streams here.

Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones livestream their upbeat rockabilly tunes every Monday at 7 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Tony Lucca, known for his stints on “The Voice” and “The Mickey Mouse Club,” does livestreams every Sunday and Wednesday on social media. Watch his Facebook livestream here and his Instagram livestream here.

Grouplove performs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Instagram Live. Watch the livestream here.

Dave Koz does All Requests Fridays on his Facebook page. Watch the livestream here.

Folk-bluegrass-Americana band/duo Nell & Jim perform every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. here.

Frank Raines, who you might know as Dewey Elvis, hosts “Frank’s Friday Live at Five,” featuring dinner music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Watch the livestream here.

Other frequent D.C. and Baltimore local streams include Justin Trawick, The 19th Street Band and Fells Point Streaming.

