Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 5:47 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Walensky; Reps. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-N.Y.; Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Walensky; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich.

“Fox News Sunday” — Cheney, Walensky.

