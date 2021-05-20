MEMORIAL DAY: AAA expects DC resident summer travel surge | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

May 20, 2021, 12:19 PM

1. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

2. “Yearbook” by Seth Rogen (Crown)

3. “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday)

4. “Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

5. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria Books)

6. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

8. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

9. “21st Birthday” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

10. “Shadow and Bone” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)

11. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

12. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

13. “Billie Eilish” by Billie Eilish (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

15. “Brat: An ’80s Story” by Andrew McCarthy (Grand Central Publishing)

16. “What Happened to You?” by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry (Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book)

17. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

18. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

19. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

20. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton)

21. “Siege and Storm” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)

22. “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

23. “The Summer of Lost and Found” by Mary Alice Monroe (Gallery Books)

24. “Ruin and Rising” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)

25. “The Devil May Dance” by Jake Tapper (Little, Brown)

