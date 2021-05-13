CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Pandemic weight gain advice for parents | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 11:41 AM

1. “21st Birthday” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

4. “Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

5. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton)

6. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. “Shadow and Bone” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)

8. “What Happened to You?” by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry (Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book)

9. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

10. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

11. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

12. “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside Books)

13. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

14. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “The Newcomer” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s Press)

16. “The Tyranny of Big Tech” by Josh Hawley (Regnery Publishing)

17. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

18. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

19. “Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

20. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

21. “Siege and Storm” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)

22. “Summer on the Bluffs” by Sunny Hostin (William Morrow)

23. “Realm Breaker” by Victoria Aveyard (Harper Teen)

24. “The Lady Has a Past” by Amanda Quick (Berkley)

25. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

