Home » Entertainment News »

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

April 27, 2021, 12:20 PM

Movies US charts:

1. Nobody

2. Promising Young Woman

3. The Courier (2021)

4. Minari

5. News of the World

6. The Father

7. Crimson Tide

8. Nomadland

9. City of Lies

10. Wonder Woman 1984

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Promising Young Woman

2. Minari

3. The Father

4. Monday

5. Willy’s Wonderland

6. Trigger Point

7. Another Round

8. Our Friend

9. Super Troopers

10. Shiva Baby

