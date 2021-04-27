The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Movies US charts:
1. Nobody
2. Promising Young Woman
3. The Courier (2021)
4. Minari
5. News of the World
6. The Father
7. Crimson Tide
8. Nomadland
9. City of Lies
10. Wonder Woman 1984
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Promising Young Woman
2. Minari
3. The Father
4. Monday
5. Willy’s Wonderland
6. Trigger Point
7. Another Round
8. Our Friend
9. Super Troopers
10. Shiva Baby
