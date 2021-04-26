CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Key things US needs to tackle in vaccine rollout | Why some are skipping their 2nd dose | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » Glenn Close doing 'Da…

Glenn Close doing ‘Da Butt’ at the Oscars after losing for the eighth time is the lesson we didn’t know we needed

CNN

April 26, 2021, 8:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Glenn Close has always been a national treasure, but on Sunday she literally showed us what she’s working with.

The esteemed actress was part of a moment of levity during the Academy Awards in which she showed off her music knowledge and dance moves.

Comedian and actor Lil Rel Howery quizzed attendees about Oscar-nominated songs during a segment in the show.

Close knew quite a bit about Experience Unlimited’s “Da Butt.”

The go-go band, which goes by E.U., is most revered in the Washington DC/Maryland/Virginia area (known by those, like, Close as “the DMV”) and found international fame after their song was featured in Spike Lee’s 1988 film “School Daze.”

The actress not only knew the song, but she got up to demonstrate it.

Let’s all say it together: ICONIC!!

Given that Close has been nominated eight times for an Academy Award and has never taken an Oscar home, having her take the night for such a performance was a bit of a balm.

If you’ve ever seen Close in her hit 1987 film “Fatal Attraction,” you know she won’t be ignored.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

glenn close

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Warner says Senate committee working on bill to require mandatory reporting for cyber threats

DoD targets 2028 for first clean financial statement audit

Calls to move military sexual assault cases to independent prosecutors reach a boiling point 

Elevated State Dept. chief diversity officer looks to move needle on decades-long challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up