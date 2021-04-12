CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » Black Reel Awards crown…

Black Reel Awards crown ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ ‘One Night in Miami’

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

April 12, 2021, 11:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley salutes the Black Reel Award winners (Part 1)

Since 2000, D.C. has hosted the Black Reel Awards to recognized the cinematic excellence of African-Americans, as well as the entire African diaspora.

On Sunday night, the 21st annual ceremony chose “Judas and the Black Messiah” for Outstanding Film about the assassination of Illinois Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton. Daniel Kaluuya won Outstanding Supporting Actor, while Dominique Fishback won Outstanding Supporting Actress.

With the win, Kaluuya becomes the second “Triple Crown” winner, including previous wins for Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Breakthrough Actor in “Get Out.” In addition, producers Charles King, Ryan Coogler and Shaka King become the first all-African-American team to win Outstanding Film.

“What an unprecedented year it was for Black filmmakers and creatives and I’m delighted that this year’s winners reflected the historic nature of Black Cinema,” founder Tim Gordon said. “We are honored to have this year’s class of winners join the rich history of those acknowledged in the past as they stand on the shoulders of Black Cinematic giants who paved the way.”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” won Outstanding Actor for the late Chadwick Boseman, the first posthumous winner in the awards history, and Outstanding Actress for Viola Davis.

“One Night in Miami” won the most total awards with five, including Outstanding Director for Regina King, just the third woman to win the directing prize. King also won Outstanding Emerging Director, while the film won Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Breakthrough Actor (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and Outstanding Song (Leslie Odom Jr., “Speak Now”).

Radha Blank won three awards, including Outstanding Screenplay, Outstanding Independent Film and Outstanding First Screenplay for Netflix’s “The 40-Year-Old Version.”

Pixar’s “Soul” became the first animated film to win Outstanding Score.

See the full list of winners.

download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley salutes the Black Reel Award winners (Part 2)

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

SBA executives ‘beyond doubt’ that teleworking employees are more productive

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up