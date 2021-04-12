Black Reel Awards crown ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ ‘One Night in Miami’

The Black Reel Awards recognized the cinematic excellence of African-Americans, as well as the entire African diaspora, Sunday night.

Since 2000, D.C. has hosted the Black Reel Awards to recognized the cinematic excellence of African-Americans, as well as the entire African diaspora.

On Sunday night, the 21st annual ceremony chose “Judas and the Black Messiah” for Outstanding Film about the assassination of Illinois Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton. Daniel Kaluuya won Outstanding Supporting Actor, while Dominique Fishback won Outstanding Supporting Actress.

With the win, Kaluuya becomes the second “Triple Crown” winner, including previous wins for Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Breakthrough Actor in “Get Out.” In addition, producers Charles King, Ryan Coogler and Shaka King become the first all-African-American team to win Outstanding Film.

“What an unprecedented year it was for Black filmmakers and creatives and I’m delighted that this year’s winners reflected the historic nature of Black Cinema,” founder Tim Gordon said. “We are honored to have this year’s class of winners join the rich history of those acknowledged in the past as they stand on the shoulders of Black Cinematic giants who paved the way.”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” won Outstanding Actor for the late Chadwick Boseman, the first posthumous winner in the awards history, and Outstanding Actress for Viola Davis.

“One Night in Miami” won the most total awards with five, including Outstanding Director for Regina King, just the third woman to win the directing prize. King also won Outstanding Emerging Director, while the film won Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Breakthrough Actor (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and Outstanding Song (Leslie Odom Jr., “Speak Now”).

Radha Blank won three awards, including Outstanding Screenplay, Outstanding Independent Film and Outstanding First Screenplay for Netflix’s “The 40-Year-Old Version.”

Pixar’s “Soul” became the first animated film to win Outstanding Score.

See the full list of winners.

