CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

March 23, 2021, 11:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Movies US charts:

1. Promising Young Woman

2. Wonder Woman 1984

3. The Croods: A New Age

4. SAS: Red Notice

5. Minari

6. Monster Hunter

7. Fury

8. Jumanji

9. Crisis

10. A League of Their Own

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy

2. The Independents

3. Rad

4. Paper Towns

5. Calvary

6. The Fault In Our Stars

7. Fisherman’s Friends

8. Me and Earl and the Dying Girl

9. I Origins

10. The Holy Mountain

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Navy wants to update cloud-connected apps throughout the fleet as fast as Tesla

Former OPM executives warn of tough path ahead to put NAPA recommendations in action

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

Pandemic telework has been a boon for DoD worker productivity, IG says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up