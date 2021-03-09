CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. Senate leader on vaccine schedule, supply | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

March 9, 2021, 11:13 AM

Movies US charts:

1. Monster Hunter

2. The Croods: A New Age

3. Crisis

4. Greenland

5. Encino Man

6. Minari

7. Wrong Turn (2021)

8. The Mauritanian

9. Fatale

10. The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Crisis

2. Minari

3. Promising Young Woman

4. My Salinger Year

5. The Vigil

6. Blithe Spirit

7. The Dissident

8. Radium Girls

9. Stray

10. Billie (2020)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

