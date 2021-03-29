CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine rollout decides Md. health chief's fate | Latest vaccine numbers | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » Move over Grammys, Wammies…

Move over Grammys, Wammies crown best local musicians

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

March 29, 2021, 11:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley salutes the Wammie winners (Part 1)

The Grammys recently held a virtual telecast, but now it’s time for the Wammies.

The 34th annual ceremony crowned the best local musicians Sunday night.

The virtual event was held by the nonprofit organization The MusicianShip.

“Anyone from the public in D.C., Maryland and Virginia can nominate and bring an artist forward to be recognized,” Director of Community Engagement Jessica Teachey told WTOP. “However, the real achievement is to be selected as a finalist. That means the region came back and voted for your work to be sent to the industry judges.”

The field honored 26 different music genres across 63 total categories.

“Even though our industry has been hit with the global pandemic, we got to sit back and watch the resilience of folks in the region,” Teachey said. “Albums were still released, individuals set up studios in their homes or were able to build out COVID-19-safe ways to still get music recorded. … Our musicians still prevailed.”

Check out the Spotify playlist of the winning musicians:

See the full list of winners below:

2021 Wammie Award winners:

Best A Cappella Artist/Group
Faux Paz
Best Bluegrass Album
Wicked Sycamore – In More Ways Than One

Best Bluegrass Artist/Group
Wicked Sycamore

Best Blues Album
B.E. Farrow – Unsent Letters

Best Blues Artist/Group
Carly Harvey

Best Children’s Music Artist/Group
Rocknoceros

Best Choral Album
Lux – My Lord Has Come

Best Choral Group
Lux

Best Classical Album
Deborah Sternberg – Birds of Love and Prey

Best Classical Artist/Group
The String Queens

Best Country/Americana Album
Scott Kurt – Long Road Home

Best Country/Americana Artist/Group
Karen Jonas

Best Electronic/Techno Artist/Group
Nitemoves

Best Folk Album
Stripmall Ballads – Distant

Best Folk Artist/Group
The Sweater Set

Best Funk Album
Summer Dennis – Somethings Gotta Change

Best Funk Artist/Group
Summer Dennis

Best Funk Song
Eric Scott – Something Good

Best Go-Go Album
Still Familiar – Autumn

Best Go-Go Artist/Group
Backyard Band

Best Go-Go Song
Rare Essence ft. Snoop Dogg – Hit The Floor

Best Gospel/Inspirational Album
Kimberly Williams – The Gift

Best Gospel/Inspirational Artist/Group
DRK 2 LGHT

Best Gospel/Inspirational Song
Shacara Rogers – His Will

Best Hard Rock Album
Cursor – Pharos

Best Hard Rock Artist/Group
Fellowcraft

Best Hard Rock Song
Elizabeth II – Bite My Neck

Best Hip Hop Album
Uptown XO – Culture Over Corporate

Best Hip Hop Artist/Group
Dior Ashley Brown

Best Hip Hop Song
DuPont Brass – Let’s Go

Best Jazz Album
Bobby Jasinski – Spectrum ft. The Hot Lanes

Best Jazz Artist/Group
Bobby Jasinski

Best Jazz Song
Marc Capponi – This Stupid Year

Best Latin Album
Perro Sombra – Perro Sombra

Best Latin Artist/Group
Desanguashington

Best Pop Album
Brandon Showell – Scripted

Best Pop Artist/Group
Eli Lev

Best Pop Song
Jarreau Williams – The Way I Feel (Symfonikz Remix)

Best Punk Album
Light Beams – Self Help

Best Punk Artist/Group
Time is Fire

Best Punk Song
Weatherworn – Head in Hands

Best R&B Album
DuPont Brass – Music Education

Best R&B Artist/Group
Kevin Ross

Best R&B Song
Jarreau Williams – The Way I Feel (Symfonikz Remix)

Best Rap Album
Night Train 357 – The Nightlife

Best Rap Artist/Group
DuPont Brass

Best Rap Song
DuPont Brass – Round Midnight

Best Reggae Album
The Archives – Carry Me Home: A Reggae Tribute To Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson

Best Reggae Artist/Group
Shamans of Sound

Best Rock Album
Flowerbomb – pretty dark

Best Rock Artist/Group
Elizabeth II

Best Rock Song
Flowerbomb – II

Best Soul Album
Cheakaity – Grown Man

Best Soul Artist/Group
Jarreau Williams

Best Soul Song
Cecily – Spirit Tell Me

Best World Music Album
Hailu Mergia – Yene Mircha

Best World Music Artist/Group
Black Masala

General Interest Categories:

Advocacy Award: Aaron Myers

Do Good Award: DC MUSIC SUMMIT

Educator Award: Randi Levy

Music Media Award: DC Music Review

Best Music Studio Award: BIAS Studios

Best Music Venue Award: Pearl Street Warehouse

download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley salutes the Wammie winners (Part 2)

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Local News | Music News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Should FEMA be included in initial pandemic, cyber incident response?

Biden announces nominee to lead beleaguered VA accountability office

SSA ‘aggressively worked’ to give IRS data to process 30M stimulus payments

Air Force working on strategy to make data more accessible for future systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up