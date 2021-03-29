Move over Grammys, Wammies crown best local musicians

The Grammys recently held a virtual telecast, but now it’s time for the Wammies.
The 34th annual ceremony crowned the best local musicians Sunday night.
The virtual event was held by the nonprofit organization The MusicianShip.
“Anyone from the public in D.C., Maryland and Virginia can nominate and bring an artist forward to be recognized,” Director of Community Engagement Jessica Teachey told WTOP. “However, the real achievement is to be selected as a finalist. That means the region came back and voted for your work to be sent to the industry judges.”
The field honored 26 different music genres across 63 total categories.
“Even though our industry has been hit with the global pandemic, we got to sit back and watch the resilience of folks in the region,” Teachey said. “Albums were still released, individuals set up studios in their homes or were able to build out COVID-19-safe ways to still get music recorded. … Our musicians still prevailed.”
Check out the Spotify playlist of the winning musicians:
See the full list of winners below:
2021 Wammie Award winners:
Best A Cappella Artist/Group
Faux Paz
Best Bluegrass Album
Wicked Sycamore – In More Ways Than One
Best Bluegrass Artist/Group
Wicked Sycamore
Best Blues Album
B.E. Farrow – Unsent Letters
Best Blues Artist/Group
Carly Harvey
Best Children’s Music Artist/Group
Rocknoceros
Best Choral Album
Lux – My Lord Has Come
Best Choral Group
Lux
Best Classical Album
Deborah Sternberg – Birds of Love and Prey
Best Classical Artist/Group
The String Queens
Best Country/Americana Album
Scott Kurt – Long Road Home
Best Country/Americana Artist/Group
Karen Jonas
Best Electronic/Techno Artist/Group
Nitemoves
Best Folk Album
Stripmall Ballads – Distant
Best Folk Artist/Group
The Sweater Set
Best Funk Album
Summer Dennis – Somethings Gotta Change
Best Funk Artist/Group
Summer Dennis
Best Funk Song
Eric Scott – Something Good
Best Go-Go Album
Still Familiar – Autumn
Best Go-Go Artist/Group
Backyard Band
Best Go-Go Song
Rare Essence ft. Snoop Dogg – Hit The Floor
Best Gospel/Inspirational Album
Kimberly Williams – The Gift
Best Gospel/Inspirational Artist/Group
DRK 2 LGHT
Best Gospel/Inspirational Song
Shacara Rogers – His Will
Best Hard Rock Album
Cursor – Pharos
Best Hard Rock Artist/Group
Fellowcraft
Best Hard Rock Song
Elizabeth II – Bite My Neck
Best Hip Hop Album
Uptown XO – Culture Over Corporate
Best Hip Hop Artist/Group
Dior Ashley Brown
Best Hip Hop Song
DuPont Brass – Let’s Go
Best Jazz Album
Bobby Jasinski – Spectrum ft. The Hot Lanes
Best Jazz Artist/Group
Bobby Jasinski
Best Jazz Song
Marc Capponi – This Stupid Year
Best Latin Album
Perro Sombra – Perro Sombra
Best Latin Artist/Group
Desanguashington
Best Pop Album
Brandon Showell – Scripted
Best Pop Artist/Group
Eli Lev
Best Pop Song
Jarreau Williams – The Way I Feel (Symfonikz Remix)
Best Punk Album
Light Beams – Self Help
Best Punk Artist/Group
Time is Fire
Best Punk Song
Weatherworn – Head in Hands
Best R&B Album
DuPont Brass – Music Education
Best R&B Artist/Group
Kevin Ross
Best R&B Song
Jarreau Williams – The Way I Feel (Symfonikz Remix)
Best Rap Album
Night Train 357 – The Nightlife
Best Rap Artist/Group
DuPont Brass
Best Rap Song
DuPont Brass – Round Midnight
Best Reggae Album
The Archives – Carry Me Home: A Reggae Tribute To Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson
Best Reggae Artist/Group
Shamans of Sound
Best Rock Album
Flowerbomb – pretty dark
Best Rock Artist/Group
Elizabeth II
Best Rock Song
Flowerbomb – II
Best Soul Album
Cheakaity – Grown Man
Best Soul Artist/Group
Jarreau Williams
Best Soul Song
Cecily – Spirit Tell Me
Best World Music Album
Hailu Mergia – Yene Mircha
Best World Music Artist/Group
Black Masala
General Interest Categories:
Advocacy Award: Aaron Myers
Do Good Award: DC MUSIC SUMMIT
Educator Award: Randi Levy
Music Media Award: DC Music Review
Best Music Studio Award: BIAS Studios
Best Music Venue Award: Pearl Street Warehouse