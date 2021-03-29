Move over Grammys, Wammies crown best local musicians

The Grammys recently held a virtual telecast, but now it's time for the Wammies, which crowned the best local musicians.

The 34th annual ceremony crowned the best local musicians Sunday night.

The 34th annual ceremony crowned the best local musicians Sunday night.

The virtual event was held by the nonprofit organization The MusicianShip.

“Anyone from the public in D.C., Maryland and Virginia can nominate and bring an artist forward to be recognized,” Director of Community Engagement Jessica Teachey told WTOP. “However, the real achievement is to be selected as a finalist. That means the region came back and voted for your work to be sent to the industry judges.”

The field honored 26 different music genres across 63 total categories.

“Even though our industry has been hit with the global pandemic, we got to sit back and watch the resilience of folks in the region,” Teachey said. “Albums were still released, individuals set up studios in their homes or were able to build out COVID-19-safe ways to still get music recorded. … Our musicians still prevailed.”

Check out the Spotify playlist of the winning musicians:

See the full list of winners below:

2021 Wammie Award winners:

Best A Cappella Artist/Group

Faux Paz

Best Bluegrass Album

Wicked Sycamore – In More Ways Than One

Best Bluegrass Artist/Group

Wicked Sycamore

Best Blues Album

B.E. Farrow – Unsent Letters

Best Blues Artist/Group

Carly Harvey

Best Children’s Music Artist/Group

Rocknoceros

Best Choral Album

Lux – My Lord Has Come

Best Choral Group

Lux

Best Classical Album

Deborah Sternberg – Birds of Love and Prey

Best Classical Artist/Group

The String Queens

Best Country/Americana Album

Scott Kurt – Long Road Home

Best Country/Americana Artist/Group

Karen Jonas

Best Electronic/Techno Artist/Group

Nitemoves

Best Folk Album

Stripmall Ballads – Distant

Best Folk Artist/Group

The Sweater Set

Best Funk Album

Summer Dennis – Somethings Gotta Change

Best Funk Artist/Group

Summer Dennis

Best Funk Song

Eric Scott – Something Good

Best Go-Go Album

Still Familiar – Autumn

Best Go-Go Artist/Group

Backyard Band

Best Go-Go Song

Rare Essence ft. Snoop Dogg – Hit The Floor

Best Gospel/Inspirational Album

Kimberly Williams – The Gift

Best Gospel/Inspirational Artist/Group

DRK 2 LGHT

Best Gospel/Inspirational Song

Shacara Rogers – His Will

Best Hard Rock Album

Cursor – Pharos

Best Hard Rock Artist/Group

Fellowcraft

Best Hard Rock Song

Elizabeth II – Bite My Neck

Best Hip Hop Album

Uptown XO – Culture Over Corporate

Best Hip Hop Artist/Group

Dior Ashley Brown

Best Hip Hop Song

DuPont Brass – Let’s Go

Best Jazz Album

Bobby Jasinski – Spectrum ft. The Hot Lanes

Best Jazz Artist/Group

Bobby Jasinski

Best Jazz Song

Marc Capponi – This Stupid Year

Best Latin Album

Perro Sombra – Perro Sombra

Best Latin Artist/Group

Desanguashington

Best Pop Album

Brandon Showell – Scripted

Best Pop Artist/Group

Eli Lev

Best Pop Song

Jarreau Williams – The Way I Feel (Symfonikz Remix)

Best Punk Album

Light Beams – Self Help

Best Punk Artist/Group

Time is Fire

Best Punk Song

Weatherworn – Head in Hands

Best R&B Album

DuPont Brass – Music Education

Best R&B Artist/Group

Kevin Ross

Best R&B Song

Jarreau Williams – The Way I Feel (Symfonikz Remix)

Best Rap Album

Night Train 357 – The Nightlife

Best Rap Artist/Group

DuPont Brass

Best Rap Song

DuPont Brass – Round Midnight

Best Reggae Album

The Archives – Carry Me Home: A Reggae Tribute To Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson

Best Reggae Artist/Group

Shamans of Sound

Best Rock Album

Flowerbomb – pretty dark

Best Rock Artist/Group

Elizabeth II

Best Rock Song

Flowerbomb – II

Best Soul Album

Cheakaity – Grown Man

Best Soul Artist/Group

Jarreau Williams

Best Soul Song

Cecily – Spirit Tell Me

Best World Music Album

Hailu Mergia – Yene Mircha

Best World Music Artist/Group

Black Masala

General Interest Categories:

Advocacy Award: Aaron Myers

Do Good Award: DC MUSIC SUMMIT

Educator Award: Randi Levy

Music Media Award: DC Music Review

Best Music Studio Award: BIAS Studios

Best Music Venue Award: Pearl Street Warehouse

