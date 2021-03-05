CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Va. in-person graduation plans | Loudoun Co. schools update | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 5:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Manchin and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients; Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Govs. Jim Justice, R-W.Va., and Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; civil rights lawyer Ben Crump.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Manchin; Govs. Tate Reeves, R-Miss., and Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; White House communications director Kate Bedingfield.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Manchin; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Government News

Bipartisan group of senators ask VA to rank and prioritize unfunded IT projects

Some agencies moving faster than others to roll back Trump workforce orders

Army upgrading networks in hopes of creating a super weapons system in the future

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up