CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House to vote on relief bill | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 6:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Fauci; Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel; Govs. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., and Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Fauci; Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Chris Coons, D-Del; Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.; White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Mark Warner, D-Va.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Government News

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up