Livestream concert calendar for January 2 -January 20

Live concert streams are a great way to pass the time, and there are plenty to choose from.

When I’m not in the WTOP traffic center, chances are you’ll find me out at a concert, which is why it’s been such an adjustment for me during COVID-19.

What’s a music lover to do? Live concert streams! There is something for everyone, from national acts playing for charity to local faves trying to earn a living.

Check out our roundup of options below and offer tips by emailing rkessler@wtop.com.

Jan. 2

5 p.m. – Bad Religion presents the fourth and last installment of a four-part livestream series filmed live at The Roxy in LA. Decades: The 10’s will feature songs from The Dissent of Man, True North, and Age of Unreason. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

Jan. 8

8 p.m. – Hanson present the fourth weekend of their streaming concert series Live and Electric Revisited at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tickets are $15 for a single show or all three over the weekend for $39. Buy tickets here starting December 7.

9 p.m. — Rolling Live Studios presents Mike Garson’s A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Experience “Just for One Day” in celebration of David Bowie’s 74th birthday. The event will feature a career spanning all Bowie alumni band including Earl Slick, Tony Visconti, Charlie Sexton, Sterling Campbell, Carlos Alomar, Omar Hakim, Gail Ann Dorsey, Tim Lefevbre. Holly Palmer, and more. Also expect to appear are vocalists Ian Astbury, Billy Corgan, Joe Elliott, Perry Farrell, Lzzy Hale, Macy Gray, Corey Glover, Bernard Fowler, Lena Hall, Trent Reznor, Gavin Rossdale, Judith Hill, and more. Tickets start at $25, and you can buy them here.

Jan. 10

4 p.m. — Mandolin presents The Jayhawks: The Cover Show featuring the band performing some of their favorite cover songs. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

Jan. 12

8 p.m. — Marc Roberge of O.A.R. presents the last of the “Where We Left Off” series. Tonight’s show is “Marc and Friends” featuring surprise guests in a surprise venue. Tickets start at $30, and you can buy them here.

Jan. 14

9 p.m. – The Revivalists perform at the legendary New Orleans venue Tipitina’s to celebrate it’s 44th birthday. Tickets start at $15, and you can buy them here.

Jan. 20

9 p.m. — Mandolin presents John Doe live from Cactus Cafe, the last of the Travis County World Tour streams. Tonight’s stream features just John and his guitar playing as many requests as he can. Tickets are $20, and you can buy them here.

Daily/Weekly

Heather Pierson does weekly livestreams on her Facebook page. Tune in for Musical Meditation Mondays at 7 p.m., Wednesday Evening Standard Hour at 5 p.m. and the Saturday Afternoon Special at 4 p.m.

Every Wednesday at 11:30 p.m., The Art Boutiki Music Hall in San Jose, CA hosts a livestream concert series. If that’s a bit late for you, rebroadcasts of each show are show throughout the day for the following month. The streams are free but tips or donations are encouraged to support the small venue. Check out past and current livestreams here.

Suzy Bogguss holds her Weekly Wine Down Wednesdays where she performs songs and chats with fans on her Facebook page. You may even see some special guests like Pam Tillis stop by!

Former local musicians The Kennedys/Maura and Pete Kennedy hold all-request livestreams every Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. from their apartment in NYC. Watch the livestream here.

Mary Chapin Carpenter presents her Songs From Home series with livestream videos on her Facebook page. Watch her streams here.

Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones livestream their upbeat rockabilly tunes every Monday at 7 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Tony Lucca, known for his stints on “The Voice” and “The Mickey Mouse Club,” does livestreams every Sunday and Wednesday on social media. Watch his Facebook livestream here and his Instagram livestream here.

Grouplove performs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Instagram Live. Watch the livestream here.

Dave Koz does All Requests Fridays on his Facebook page. Watch the livestream here.

Folk-bluegrass-Americana band/duo Nell & Jim perform every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. here.

Frank Raines, who you might know as Dewey Elvis, hosts “Frank’s Friday Live at Five,” featuring dinner music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Watch the livestream here.

Other frequent D.C. and Baltimore local streams include Justin Trawick, The 19th Street Band and Fells Point Streaming.