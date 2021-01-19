CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers receive vaccine | US boosting vaccine deliveries | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 12:11 PM

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. Tenet

2. News of the World

3. Promising Young Woman

4. The War with Grandpa

5. Honest Thief

6. The Croods: A New Age

7. American Skin

8. Redemption Day

9. Greenland

10. What About Bob?

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Promising Young Woman

2. The Dissident

3. Skyfire

4. Some Kind of Heaven

5. Assassins

6. Love Sarah

7. MLKFBI

8. The Informer

9. Hunter Hunter

10. The Phenomenon

