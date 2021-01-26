‘The Catastrophist’ tracks virologist who tried to warn us about global pandemic

"The Catastrophist" is making its virtual world premiere Sunday via Bethesda, Maryland's, Round House Theatre and San Francisco's Marin Theatre Company.

He tried to warn the world against a looming global pandemic, but no one listened.

Now, his story is “The Catastrophist,” making its virtual world premiere Sunday via Bethesda, Maryland’s, Round House Theatre and San Francisco’s Marin Theatre Company.

“It alludes to COVID,” actor William DeMeritt told WTOP. “It’s not necessarily about COVID, but it is about how we got here in a way.”

Written by Lauren Gunderson, the play follows her real-life husband, virologist Nathan Wolfe, named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in the World for tracking Ebola and swine flu, while proposing pandemic insurance years before COVID-19.

“He’s been predicting this for years and not enough people listened,” DeMeritt said. “Also, to convert the world to the idea of pandemic insurance, so that if the economy shut down for a year, we’d be prepared for it.”

Not only does the protagonist tackle global crises, but he also battles personal problems.

“He’s like a superhero trying to save the world, but he’s blinded to things he might need to save himself from,” DeMerrit said. “How someone whose job is preparing for disaster can sometimes be a bit oblivious to the disasters in his own life.”

How was it filmed virtually with the safety of social distancing?

“We rehearsed remotely in two phases for about three weeks,” DeMerrit said. “I live in a studio apartment in Manhattan … Then I flew out to San Francisco and rehearsed remotely. … Then we had one week in the theater. … It was me, [Artistic Director Jasson Minadakis], the cameraman and Liz Matos, our COVID compliance officer.”

It’s basically a one-man show, which brought its own challenges.

“I’ve never done a one-man show that I did not write,” DeMerrit said. “Three weeks is not a lot of time to learn a 38-page script where you have all the dialogue and there’s no co-star to bail you out if you skip a line. … We filmed it chronologically but in chunks, like we’d do Scene 1 three or four times from different camera angles.”

Regardless of the medium, it’s providing artists both employment and a creative outlet.

“This whole slow-motion apocalypse we’ve been going through, people in my industry have been trying to figure out how to still make work, be employed, get health insurance and put foot on the table, but also we creative folks … need to be creative.”

The show does not simply look back, it provides warnings for the future.

“This isn’t even the big one, according to him,” DeMerrit said.

Overall, he said beware of anti-intellectualism and a lack of empathy.

“We’ve gotten to this place where we think our own personal knowledge is as valid as someone who’s been studying a given topic for two decades,” DeMerrit said. “You talk to ding-dongs on Facebook, ‘I’ve done my own research, I don’t think COVID is that serious,’ but how many degrees in science or medicine do you have? Experts are OK.”

