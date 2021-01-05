Apple Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Bridgerton Collection Volume 1 by Julia Quinn – 9780063045118 – (Avon)

2. Hush-Hush by Stuart Woods – 9780593188378 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Bridgerton by Julia Quinn – 9780062424037 – (Avon)

4. The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn – 9780062424075 – (Avon)

5. Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn – 9780062424105 – (Avon)

6. Quit Like a Woman by Holly Whitaker – 9781984825063 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. The Wrong Family by Tarryn Fisher – 9781488076749 – (Graydon House Books)

8. Limitless by Jim Kwik – 9781401958244 – (Hay House)

9. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly – 9780316498029 – (Little, Brown and Company)

10. An Offer From a Gentleman by Julia Quinn – 9780062424082 – (Avon)

