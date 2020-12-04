CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths hit grim record | Va. Tech med school applications surge | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 6:22 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Alex Azar, health and human services secretary; Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Mike Braun, R-Ind.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Gabriel Sterling, voting system implementation manager in the Georgia secretary of state’s office.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; Dr. James Linder, CEO of Nebraska Medicine; Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot; Moncef Slauoi, leader of the U.S. coronavirus vaccine program known as Operation Warp Speed.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Slaoui; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.; Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, R-Ga.

“Fox News Sunday” — Azar; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; former CIA Director John Brennan.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

