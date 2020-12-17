Country star Brandy Clark celebrates Grammy nods ahead of holiday special

Next week, Grammy nominee Brandy Clark performs the holiday special “Christmas from Here, There and Everywhere” on the Grand Ole Opry’s Circle TV on Dec. 22.

She has written some of the biggest hits of the past decade of country music.

“Every year the last couple of years I started doing a writing retreat in Santa Fe, New Mexico,” Clark told WTOP. “Then COVID happened so it wasn’t possible. My manager was talking to Circle TV and mentioned that we could do a Christmas special from Santa Fe, New Mexico. They loved that idea, so what I tried to do was have guests that I would have invited to the writing retreat.”

The show will also feature guest performances by Melissa Etheridge, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Reyna Roberts, Charlie Worsham and Cam.

“We have a little back and forth about what Christmas means to them, favorite Christmas drinks, favorite dishes,” Clark said. “[Cam] does ‘Silent Night’ and it’s just stunning. … I did ‘Deck the Halls,’ ‘Auld Lang Syne,’ ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,’ ‘Joy to the World,’ ‘Jingle Bells’ … Shane McAnally did a song he, Kacey Musgraves and I wrote called ‘Christmas Makes Me Cry.'”

Born in Morton, Washington, in 1975, Clark grew up listening to country radio.

“The only radio station that came in really well was a country station, so I listened to that with my parents,” Clark said. “It was kind of country pop. Ronnie Milsap was the first concert I ever went to. … Then my grandparents were listening to Loretta [Lynn], Merle [Haggard] and George Jones. … The really big influences I remember were Patty Loveless, Mary Chapin Carpenter, The Judds.”

How did she wind up moving to Nashville in 1998?

“When I moved to Nashville, I felt like I had moved to a foreign country,” Clark said. “But I’m really lucky that I had encouragement from my parents, because otherwise I don’t think I would have. If I brought it up and they said, ‘That’s crazy,’ I would have let it go because it’s a vulnerable dream to have. Instead, I had parents who said, ‘You need to move to Nashville if you really wanna do this.'”

In 2011, she co-wrote Miranda Lambert’s “Mama’s Broken Heart.”

“I wrote that with Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves,” Clark said. “He had this idea called ‘Ain’t your mama’s something.’ … His sister had gone through this breakup and her mom wanted her to put on makeup and go back out and find the next boyfriend. … I remember it being a pretty easy song to write. … Miranda heard it and recorded it and the rest is history.”

In 2012, she co-wrote “Better Dig Two” for The Band Perry.

“That was with Shane and Trevor Rosen, whose in Old Dominion,” Clark said. “[Trevor] started playing that opening lick … and we just started writing it from the very top line: ‘I told you on the day we wed I was gonna love you till I was dead.’ … That song was actually called ‘Put Me in the Ground.’ Band Perry wanted to change the title to ‘Better Dig Two,’ which was a way better title.”

In 2013, she co-wrote “Follow Your Arrow” for Kacey Musgraves.

“She came in with this poem that she had written for a friend that was going to Europe that said, ‘Smoke lots of joints and kiss lots of boys, follow your arrow,'” Clark said. “That song ended up being CMA’s Song of the Year. Even thought it never charted very high on country radio, it really was a game-changer for Kacey and a song that when I tell people I’m a writer on, they freak out.”

That same year, Clark finally got the spotlight herself with her debut studio album “12 Stories” (2013), earning Grammy nominations for Best Country Album and Best New Artist.

“It changed my life,” Clark said. “I wanted that album to get nominated so bad for the Grammys — and it did. I was playing a show with Lee Ann Womack that night in Albuquerque, so I got on the plane and I knew my album was nominated. … Then we landed and people in the band turned on their phones [and] started screaming on the runway. I had been nominated for Best New Artist!”

At the actual Grammys ceremony, she got to perform with the legendary Dwight Yoakam.

“That was incredible,” Clark said. “I still have people that come to see me who say, ‘I saw you on the Grammys with Dwight.’ That was their introduction to me. We performed ‘Hold My Hand’ off of that album. ,,, I always say that it was the best two minutes and 40 seconds of my life.”

Her second album “Big Day in a Small Town” (2016) earned two more Grammy nods for Best Country Album and Best Country Solo Performance for “Love Can Go to Hell.” It also included “Daughter,” which brought down the house when she opened for Tanya Tucker at Wolf Trap.

“I was writing with Jessie Jo Dillon and Jeremy Spillman,” Clark said. “Jessie had been out the night before and had seen this guy — who will remain nameless but he’s a pretty popular artist — doing some really degrading things to women. … I said, ‘I hope he has a daughter, because all of the things he’s doing to women won’t be so funny when they’re being done to his daughter.'”

Most recently, her third album “Your Life is a Record” (2020) was just nominated for two Grammys for Best Country Album and Best Country Solo Performance for “Who You Thought I Was.”

“I was at the Americana Awards a couple years ago and John Prine came out to introduce Iris Dement,” Clark said. “Everybody stood up for a long time [and] when everybody sat down he said, ‘I’m John Prine, but I’d like to go back to being who you thought I was.’ It really hit me as a human who’s messed up at times and wanted to go back to being who different people thought I was.”

Sadly, Prine died of COVID-19 earlier this year, as did country legends Joe Diffie and Charley Pride in a very dark 2020 filled with tragedy. Clark hopes her holiday concert will life our spirits.

“I hope to make people forget what’s going on this year,” Clark said. “Well, I don’t think we should ever forget it, but maybe get lost in their childhood at Christmas and maybe feel a little closer to people that they can’t be with right now. … I hope they’ll laugh, there’s some funny songs, and there’s some tender, touching moments. I hope everyone who watches it feels a little less alone.”

