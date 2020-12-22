HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Christmas weather in DC region | Post offices see rush of shippers | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Home » Entertainment News » Apple-Movies-Top-10

Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 12:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. Tenet

2. The Croods: A New Age

3. Greenland

4. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seu…

5. Elf (2003)

6. National Lampoon’s Christmas V…

7. Love Actually

8. The Polar Express

9. The War with Grandpa

10. Honest Thief

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Hunter Hunter

2. After We Collided

3. The Phenomenon

4. The Last Blockbuster

5. Another Round

6. Ava (2020)

7. Memento

8. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

9. Ip Man: Kung Fu Master

10. A Rainy Day in New York

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News

Omnibus endorses 1% federal pay raise, gives feds more time to repay deferred payroll taxes

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

Congress unveils details of massive $1.4T omnibus spending package

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up