Apple Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 11/22/20 – Paid Books Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher 1. A…

Listen now to WTOP News

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 11/22/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. A Promised Land by Barack Obama – 9781524763183 – (Crown)

2. Daylight by David Baldacci – 9781538761687 – (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Rhythm of War by Brandon Sanderson – 9781429952040 – (Tom Doherty Associates)

4. Tom Clancy Shadow of the Dragon by Marc Cameron – 9780593188118 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly – 9780316498029 – (Little, Brown and Company)

6. Deadly Cross by James Patterson – 9780316497992 – (Little, Brown and Company)

7. All That Glitters by Danielle Steel – 9780399179693 – (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Piece of My Heart by Alafair Burke & Mary Higgins Clark – 9781982132569 – (Simon & Schuster)

9. The Sentinel by Andrew Child & Lee Child – 9781984818478 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham – 9780385545976 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.