Apple Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 1:00 PM

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Fortune and Glory by Janet Evanovich – 9781982154868 – (Atria Books)

2. The Sentinel by Andrew Child & Lee Child – 9781984818478 – (Random House Publishing Group)

3. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham – 9780385545976 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. The Return by Nicholas Sparks – 9781538728567 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. White Ivy by Susie Yang – 9781982100612 – (Simon & Schuster)

6. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey – 9780593139141 – (Crown)

7. Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate – 9780425284698 – (Random House Publishing Group)

8. The Dirty South by John Connolly – 9781982127565 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

9. The Girls in the Snow by Stacy Green – 9781838888794 – (Bookouture)

10. Hidden in Plain Sight by Jeffrey Archer – 9781250200792 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

