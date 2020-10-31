Sean Connery, original 007 and father of Indiana Jones, dies at 90

Sir Sean Connery, the man who defined cool for an entire generation as the suave spy 007, has died.

Sir Sean Connery, the man who defined cool for an entire generation as the suave spy 007, has died.

Connery died overnight in the Bahamas, according to the BBC. He was 90.

Born in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh, Scotland on Aug. 25, 1930, he came up in British theater before making the leap to movies.

Connery became a household name as James Bond in “Dr. No” (1962), sporting high-tech gadgets, wooing women and speaking the iconic line, “Bond, James Bond.”

He returned as 007 in numerous sequels, including “From Russia With Love” (1963), “Goldfinger” (1964), “Thunderball” (1965) and “You Only Live Twice” (1967). After a break, he returned to the character in ““Diamonds Are Forever” (1977) and the unofficial “Never Say Never Again” (1983).

Not only was he a box-office sensation, he was an accomplished performer for the biggest directors of all time, including Alfred Hitchcock in “Marnie” (1964), John Huston in “The Man Who Would Be King” (1977) and Sidney Lumet in “Murder on the Orient Express” (1974).

He found a cult classic in the fantasy-action flick “Highlander” (1986).

He finally won his long overdue Oscar in Brian De Palma’s gangster flick “The Untouchables” (1987), helping Kevin Costner take down Robert De Niro’s Al Capone.

When Steven Spielberg and George Lucas needed to cast someone as Indiana Jones’ father, they turned to Connery for the mega hit “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989), helping Harrison Ford on an adventurous quest for the Holy Grail.

The ‘90s brought him beloved action flicks like “The Hunt for Red October” (1990) and “The Rock” (1996), while “SNL” memorably spoofed his persona on “Celebrity Jeopardy” with Darrell Hammond ragging on Will Ferrell’s Alex Trebek.

Connery received the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor in 1999.

He was officially knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000.