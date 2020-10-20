Apple Books-Top-10

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher
1. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham – 9780385545976 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
2. The Boyfriend Effect by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan, LLC)
3. Troubles in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316435611 – (Little, Brown and Company)
4. The Return by Nicholas Sparks – 9781538728567 – (Grand Central Publishing)
5. Return to Virgin River by Robyn Carr – 9781488077104 – (MIRA Books)
6. The Evening and the Morning by Ken Follett – 9781984882028 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
7. The Searcher by Tana French – 9780735224667 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
8. The Last Flight by Julie Clark – 9781728215730 – (Sourcebooks, Inc)
9. Ignite by Chelle Bliss – No ISBN Available – (Bliss Ink)
10. Invisible Girl by Lisa Jewell – 9781982137359 – (Atria Books)
