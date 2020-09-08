US–Apple Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 09/06/20 – Paid Books

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 09/06/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. All the Devils Are Here by Louise Penny – 9781250145253 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. Melania and Me by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff – 9781982151263 – (Gallery Books)

3. Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer – 9780316592253 – (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

4. Penthouse Prince by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan)

5. The Anti-Boyfriend by Penelope Ward – 9781951045364 – (Penelope Ward Books, Inc.)

6. A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout – 9781952457104 – (Blue Box Press)

7. Dark Song by Christine Feehan – 9780593099827 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Squeeze Me by Carl Hiaasen – 9781524733469 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

9. Tidelands by Philippa Gregory – 9781501187179 – (Atria Books)

10. Next Year in Havana by Chanel Cleeton – 9780399586699 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

