CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tiny airborne particles may pose big problem | Colleges struggle to salvage semester amid outbreaks | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Entertainment News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

September 22, 2020, 1:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. Antebellum

2. Like a Boss

3. RBG

4. The King of Staten Island

5. Irresistible (2020)

6. Star Trek 1 – 10

7. The 2nd

8. #Unfit

9. The Secret: Dare to Dream

10. The Silencing

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. RBG

2. The 2nd

3. #Unfit

4. The Secret: Dare to Dream

5. On the Basis of Sex

6. Intersect

7. The Tax Collector

8. Blackbird (2020)

9. Made In Italy

10. Alone

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up