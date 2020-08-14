CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Johns Hopkins experts on back to school | Nursing homes short on PPE, staff in virus rebound | Latest coronavirus test results
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

August 14, 2020, 5:45 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Jason Miller, an adviser to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sanders; national security adviser Robert O’Brien.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — White House adviser Jared Kushner; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sanders; White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes.

