US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 07/19/20 – Paid Books

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 07/19/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Too Much and Never Enough by Mary L. Trump – 9781982141486 – (Simon & Schuster)

2. The Order by Daniel Silva – 9780062834904 – (Harper)

3. Peace Talks by Jim Butcher – 9780399587078 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. The Rivals by Vi Keeland – 9781951045289 – (C. Scott Publishing Corp.)

5. The Guest List by Lucy Foley – 9780062868954 – (William Morrow)

6. 28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316420051 – (Little, Brown and Company)

7. Cajun Justice by James Patterson & Tucker Axum III – 9781538752388 – (Grand Central Publishing)

8. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett – 9780525536970 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. SuperLife by Darin Olien – 9780062297204 – (Harper Wave)

10. A Walk Along the Beach by Debbie Macomber – 9780399181375 – (Random House Publishing Group)

