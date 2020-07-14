US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 07/12/20 – Paid Books

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 07/12/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. 28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316420051 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. The Guest List by Lucy Foley – 9780062868954 – (William Morrow)

3. Desolation Road by Christine Feehan – 9780593099742 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Outsider by Linda Castillo – 9781250142917 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

5. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett – 9780525536970 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo – 9780807047422 – (Beacon Press)

7. The Summer House by Brendan DuBois & James Patterson – 9780316539562 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Secret by Penelope Sky – 9781393908128 – (Penelope Sky)

9. The Lost and Found Bookshop by Susan Wiggs – 9780062914132 – (William Morrow)

10. Sex and Vanity by Kevin Kwan – 9780385546287 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

