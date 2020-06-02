Home » Entertainment News » US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

June 2, 2020, 11:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. The Invisible Man (2020)

2. SCOOB!

3. Knives Out

4. Sonic The Hedgehog

5. The Gentlemen

6. The High Note

7. Jumanji: The Next Level

8. The Way Back

9. Emma.

10. Bad Boys for Life

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The High Note

2. Inheritance

3. Military Wives

4. Capone

5. Blood and Money

6. The Trip to Greece

7. The Grand Budapest Hotel

8. I Still Believe

9. Summer of 84

10. Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Tech News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up