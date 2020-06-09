Party on, dude: Trailer drops for ‘Bill & Ted: Face the Music’

Bill and Ted are back. Time traveling duo Bill S. Preston, “Esquire” and “Ted” Theodore Logan, have landed in 2020…

Time traveling duo Bill S. Preston, “Esquire” and “Ted” Theodore Logan, have landed in 2020 and they’re still doing, well, relatively nothing.

In the first trailer for “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” we see the two haven’t changed much (besides physically growing older) since their “Bogus Journey.” Failed musicians, the friends plan to travel to the future to steal their own music and turn their career trajectory around. They start off on their journey “when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe.”

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have returned to reprise the roles. Dean Parisot directs and the screenplay was written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

The franchise’s previous films include “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” which released in 1989, and “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” which released in 1991.

It was announced on Twitter in March 2019 that the latest sequel would be out this August.