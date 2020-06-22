Disney Plus releases ‘Hamilton’ film trailer

"Hamilton" fans will soon get to experience the award-winning musical from the comfort of their own homes.

“Hamilton” fans will soon get to experience the award-winning musical from the comfort of their own homes. Disney Plus released a trailer for the film on Sunday, featuring the original Broadway cast.

What’s been dubbed on social media as the #Hamilfilm will be available on July 3 to Disney Plus subscribers.

The film was shot onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in 2016. It was originally slated to be released on October 15, 2021, according to Disney and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who tweeted the news back in February. It’s unclear why the release date was moved up and whether the coronavirus pandemic was a factor.

Miranda tweeted the trailer on Sunday, along with the words “May you always be satisfied” — a reference to the song “Satisfied” from the musical.

Hamilton, which opened in 2015 and earned 11 Tony Awards, is still one of the most critically-acclaimed shows ever staged and one of the toughest tickets to get. The show, a hip-hop stage biography of founding father Alexander Hamilton, features a diverse cast of performers.