US-Apple-Books-Top-10

1. The 20th Victim by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780316494953 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Camino Winds by John Grisham – 9780385545945 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

3. Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner – 9781501133534 – (Atria Books)

4. Plague of Corruption by Judy Mikovits, Kent Heckenlively & Robert Jr. F. Kennedy – 9781510752252 – (Skyhorse)

5. Walk the Wire by David Baldacci – 9781538761502 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Family Meal by Penguin Random House – 9780593197004 – (Zeitgeist)

7. Shadow Flight by Christine Feehan – 9780593099803 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Rescue After Dark by Marie Force – 9781950654734 – (HTJB, Inc.)

9. All Adults Here by Emma Straub – 9780698407985 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Normal People by Sally Rooney – 9781984822192 – (Random House Publishing Group)

