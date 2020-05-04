This livestream concert calendar helps you rock out at home (May 4-May 16)

Live concert streams are a great way to pass the time, and there are plenty to choose from.

When I’m not in the WTOP traffic center, chances are you’ll find me out at a live show. Big venues, small clubs, festivals — it doesn’t matter. I’ll see it all, which is why it’s been such an adjustment for me during COVID-19.

My calendar, once full of shows both local and nationwide, is now filled with cancellations and postponements galore. What’s a live music lover to do? Live concert streams!

They’re everywhere and there is something for everyone. From national acts playing in their homes for charity to local faves with a guitar and iPhone trying to keep the money flow coming in through PayPal and Venmo, your music options are endless.

It’s hard to keep track of it all, so check out our roundup of options available for you to keep the music flowing from the comfort of your couch. Feel free to give us a heads up on anything you’re watching in the live stream community by shooting me an email at rkessler@wtop.com.

May 4:

4 p.m. – The New York Guitar Festival kicks off with performances from Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal. The festival runs daily through May 15th. Check the schedule here and watch the livestream here.

May 5:

5 p.m. – Altisimo Live! is a Cinco de Mayo latin music and pop culture livestream festival supporting the Farmworkers’ Pandemic Relief Fund. Hosted by Eva Longoria and Enrique Santos, performers include Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Juanes, J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, Steve Aoki and Los Lobos plus appearances by Sofia Vergara, Rosario Dawson, Esai Morales, Andy Garcia and more. Watch the livestream here.

8 p.m. – Ozomatli holds a Cinco de Mayo livestream fundraiser with part of the proceeds going to House of Blues Music Forward Foundation. Register for the free livestream and get extras by donating here.

May 6:

6:30 p.m. – The Third Street Music School Settlement’s 125th Anniversary Virtual Gala features a performance from Jazon Mraz and an appearance from Cyndi Lauper. Register for the free livestream here.

7 p.m. – Oculus presents Wiz Khalifa live from his home in Los Angeles. Register for the free livestream here.

May 7:

8 p.m. – LiveXLive presents Hot Chelle Rae, benefiting the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, here.

May 8:

All weekend – The 320 Festival – A Mental Health Movement goes online this weekend with panels, discussions, Q&A sessions and performances for mental health awareness. 320 Festival is the brainchild of co-founder of 320 Changes Direction Talinda Bennington (who is also the widow of Linkin Park front man Chester Bennington) and Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman. Performers include Chris Martin (Coldplay), Art Alexakis (Everclear) and Andy Frasco & the U.N. plus special appearances by Duff McKagan (Guns N Roses), Frank Turner, Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park) and more. Get more information and watch the livestream here.

May 9:

7 p.m. – The next Verzuz battle will feature Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, the first women to participate since the now viral series began. Catch the Mother’s Day eve faceoff here.

8 p.m. – Byron Allen and the Allen Media Group are putting on the Feeding America Comedy Festival with headliners Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish. Others scheduled to appear during the 3 hour livestream include Kevin Hart, Howie Mandel, Margaret Cho and Kenan Thompson. Tickle your funny bone with this livestream here and here.

May 16:

8 p.m. – Jimmie’s Chicken Shack will do their first full band livestream since the quarantine started. Front man Jimi Haha has been doing solo Quarantour 2020 shows on a regular basis and now it’s time to bring the rest of the guys in. Watch the livestream here.

Daily/Weekly:

Lollapalooza opens up their archives so you can watch past performances from all of their fests held around the world. Thursdays and Sundays, Lolla From The Vault and Perry’s Power Hour will be streamed from their You Tube channel and benefits Crew Nation, a non-profit powered by The Music Forward Foundation, to raise money for all the crew members who help put on the festivals and concerts you attend.

Jewel presents Live from San Quarantine: Music & Mental Health every Thursday at 6 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Diplo offers themed #COVIDseries sets every Friday and Saturday. Watch the livestream here.

Major Lazer offers themed #COVIDseries sets every Sunday. Watch the livestream here.

Radiohead hosts a series of weekly livestreams every Thursday on YouTube. Watch the livestream here.

Frank Turner has been doing weekly benefit streams from his home. Currently he’s doing an #IndependentVenueLove series to benefit small music venues that are near and dear to him. Watch the livestream here.

Tony Lucca, known for his stints on “The Voice” and “The Mickey Mouse Club,” does livestreams every Sunday and Wednesday on social media. Watch his Facebook livestream here and his Instagram livestream here.

Marc Roberge from O.A.R. does a live Instagram show called “I Feel Home with Marc” every Sunday at 4 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Grouplove performs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Instagram Live. Watch the livestream here.

Dave Koz does All Requests Fridays on his Facebook page. Watch the livestream here.

Dillon Francis hosts weekly livestreams, including Taco Tuesdays and Humpday Heaters in addition to appearing Saturdays on Diplo’s Coronight Fever. Watch the livestream here.

Dolly Parton continues her “Goodnight with Dolly” series, reading children’s books from her Imagination Library every Thursday at 7 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Local fave Jimi Davies, best known as Jimi HaHa from his days with Jimmie’s Chicken Shack, performs fundraisers with his Quarantour 2020 Couch Concerts. Watch the livestream here.

Frank Raines, who you might know as Dewey Elvis, hosts “Frank’s Friday Live at Five,” featuring dinner music from the ’50s, 60’s and ’70s. Watch the livestream here.

Other frequent D.C. and Baltimore local streams include Justin Trawick, Cathy DiToro and The 19th Street Band.

You can also visit Fells Point Streaming.