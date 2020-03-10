Jerry Seinfeld to perform at The Hall @ Live! Casino & Hotel in Maryland

Get ready for a (live) show about nothing. Jerry Seinfeld will perform at The Hall @ Live! Casino & Hotel…

Jerry Seinfeld will perform at The Hall @ Live! Casino & Hotel in Arundel Mills on July 10.

Tickets start at $72.99 and can be purchased online this Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m.

Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” in 1981.

He later teamed up with Larry David to create “Seinfeld,” arguably the most successful sitcom ever, running nine seasons on NBC, winning numerous Emmys and earning TV Guide’s pick as “The Greatest Television Show of All Time” in 2009.

Since then, Seinfeld has produced films like “Bee Movie,” wrote the best-selling book “Seinlanguage,” made his Netflix debut with the standup special “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and cranked out his Emmy-nominated series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Most recently, Seinfeld has been performing at the Beacon Theatre for an extended residency entitled, “Jerry Seinfeld: The Homestand,” and remains active as a standup comedian touring nationally and internationally.

Seinfeld marks another huge get for the venue after Adam Sandler performs on March 19.

The Hall launched in December as a new 75,000-square-foot, three-story multi-use concert and event venue with a capacity of up to 4,800 people.

The state-of-the-art performance venue features three levels of seating: a main orchestra level, intimate loge-level boxes and a plush VIP Level with private bar, lounge and balcony.

It also features a $10 million audio and visual system that provides ideal acoustics combined with stunning visual displays. The built-in performance stage, surrounded by massive, high resolution LED screens, is 60 feet wide by 40 feet deep.

