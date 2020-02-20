‘Take On Me’ video reaches milestone on YouTube

The 1980s A-ha hit "Take On Me" has reached 1 billion views on YouTube, becoming just the second song from that era to do so.

The hit from “A-ha” is the second music video from that era to hit the benchmark, WTOP news partner CNN reported.

The band released the song back in 1985, but the memorable video wasn’t uploaded to YouTube until 2010.

“Sweet Child O’ Mine” is the only other ’80s video to reach 1 billion views.



