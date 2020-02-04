February Entertainment Guide 2020

February is famous for the Super Bowl, Oscars and Valentine’s Day.
But there are plenty of fun local events for your calendar.
We’ve got the highlights in our February Entertainment Guide:
February Entertainment Guide
Feb. 4: Tori Kelly at The Anthem
Feb. 4-16: Oscar Nominated Shorts at E Street Cinema
Feb. 4-16: Oscar Nominated Animated Shorts at E Street Cinema
Feb. 4-16: “Pipeline” at Studio Theatre
Feb. 4-16: “Pilgrims Musa and Sheri” by Mosaic Theatre
Feb. 4-16: “A Daughter’s A Daughter” at Arlington Players
Feb. 4-23: “Gun & Powder” at Signature Theatre
Feb. 4-23: “Silent Sky” at Ford’s Theatre
Feb. 4-24: “Spring Awakening” at Round House Theatre
Feb. 4-March 1: “The Merry Wives of Windsor” at Folger Theatre
Feb. 4-March 1: “A Thousand Splendid Suns” at Arena Stage
Feb. 4-March 1: “Miss You Like Hell” at Olney Theatre Center
Feb. 4-March: “Birds of America” at Natural History Museum
Feb. 4-March 22: “Kinky Boots” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Feb. 4-April 12: “Picturing the American Buffalo” at American Art Museum
Feb. 4-June 3: “The Diary of Anne Frank” at Olney Theatre Center
Feb. 4-June 14: “We Return Fighting” at African American History Museum
Feb. 4-May 17: “Face Values” at Smithsonian Design Museum
Feb. 4-May 31: “Women of Progress” at National Portrait Gallery
Feb. 4-July 5: “Beauty Rich & Rare” at National History Museum
Feb. 4-Aug. 30: “Recent Acquisitions” at National Portrait Gallery
Feb. 1-Sept. 7: “Pat Steir: Color Wheel” at The Hirshhorn
Feb. 4-Sept. 13: “Elephants and Us: Considering Extinction” at American History Museum
Feb. 4-Oct. 12: “Portraits of the World: Denmark” at National Portrait Gallery
Feb. 4-Nov. 1: “Posters from African American Movies” at African American History Museum
Feb. 4-2022: “Neil Armstrong’s Apollo 11 Spacesuit” at Air & Space Museum
Feb. 4-25: Smithsonian presents “Beethoven: The Musical Milestones”
Feb. 5: Tanya Tucker at Wolf Trap
Feb. 5: Q Parker of 112 at City Winery
Feb. 5-29: “Phantom of the Opera” at Synetic Theatre
Feb. 6: Cold War Kids at 9:30 Club
Feb. 6: Diane Keaton at Sixth & I
Feb. 6-8: Jamie Kennedy at D.C. Comedy Loft
Feb. 6-March 8: “The 39 Steps” at Constellation Theatre
Feb. 7: “Birds of Prey” in movie theaters
Feb. 7: Ben Folds’ “Declassified” at Kennedy Center
Feb. 7: Three Dog Night at The Birchmere
Feb. 7: Smithsonian presents “The Golden Age of Spanish Art”
Feb. 7-9: Art Garfunkel at Wolf Trap
Feb. 7-March 7: “Boy” at Keegan Theatre
Feb. 7-March 8: “Mother Road” at Arena Stage
Feb. 8: Grandmaster Flash at U Street Music Hall
Feb. 8: Tim & Eric at Lincoln Theatre
Feb. 8: “Love Songs: The Beatles” at The Hamilton
Feb. 8: BSO presents Charlie Chaplin at Strathmore
Feb. 8: Smithsonian presents “Ancient Egypt Through Art, Architecture, Archaeology”
Feb. 9: Blue Oyster Cult at The Birchmere
Feb. 9: Academy Awards
Feb. 9: Ross Matthews at Union Stage
Feb. 9: Smithsonian presents “Toni Morrison: A Portrait”
Feb. 9-April 12: Dupont Underground & Art Rave present Sunday Arts Market
Feb. 10-March 8: “Shipwreck” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Feb. 11-16: “The King’s Speech” at National Theatre
Feb. 11-16: American Ballet Theatre’s “Giselle” at Kennedy Center
Feb. 11-March 15: “The Amen Corner” at Shakespeare Theatre Company
Feb. 12: Fastball at City Winery
Feb. 12: Smithsonian presents “1774: The Long Year of Revolution”
Feb. 13: Engelbert Humperdink at MGM National Harbor
Feb. 13: Love & Marriage & Murder at AMP by Strathmore
Feb. 13: Smithsonian presents “Louis Armstrong: American Icon”
Feb. 13-15: NSO Pops: Megan Hilty & Cheyenne Jackson at Kennedy Center
Feb. 13-17: “Disney on Ice” at Capital One Arena
Feb. 14: Story District’s “Sucker for Love” at Lincoln Theatre
Feb. 14: Smokey Robinson at MGM National Harbor
Feb. 14: “Sonic the Hedgehog” in movie theaters
Feb. 14: Fitz & The Tantrums at The Anthem
Feb. 14: YBN Cordae at The Fillmore
Feb. 14: Subtronics at Echostage
Feb. 14: Jill Scott at The Hall at Live! Casino
Feb. 14: Tony Sands sings Frank Sinatra at The Hamilton
Feb. 14: Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. at AMP by Strathmore
Feb. 14-15: Galactic at 9:30 Club
Feb. 14-15: Eddie Levert of The O’Jays at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Feb. 14-22: Tedeschi Trucks at Warner Theatre
Feb. 15: Bowie Symphonic: Blackstar at Strathmore
Feb. 15: Mean Jeans at Black Cat
Feb. 16: Cheap Trick at Warner Theatre
Feb. 16: Rare Essence at City Winery
Feb. 16: Sinbad at Weinberg Center
Feb. 16: Amanda Shires at Sixth & I
Feb. 16: BSO presents Prokofiev’s “Romeo & Juliet” at Strathmore
Feb. 19-23: Washington Ballet’s “Balanchine + Ashton” at Kennedy Center
Feb. 20: Cam’Ron at Howard Theatre
Feb. 20: Billy Gilman at Pearl Street Warehouse
Feb. 20-23: Roy Ayers at Blues Alley
Feb. 20-23: Smithsonian Mother Tongue Film Festival
Feb. 20-March 22: “Timon of Athens” at Shakespeare Theatre Company
Feb. 21: “Call of the Wild” in movie theaters
Feb. 21-23: “Swan Lake” at National Theatre
Feb. 21-March 1: Imagination Stage’s “Mouse on the Move” at Atlas Performing Arts Center
Feb. 22: Marc Anthony at Capital One Arena
Feb. 22: Pop-Up Comedy Festival at DAR Constitution Hall
Feb. 22: Smithsonian presents “Henri Matisse: Master of Color and Line”
Feb. 22-March 22: “This Bitter Earth” at Anacostia Playhouse
Feb. 23: Smithsonian presents “Indian Art and Calligraphy”
Feb. 24-25: Rob Schneider at D.C. Improv
Feb. 27: Marty Stuart at The Birchmere
Feb. 27: Post Malone at Capital One Arena
Feb. 27: Adrian Marcel at City Winery
Feb. 27: BSO Aretha Franklin Tribute at Strathmore
Feb. 28: The Lumineers at Capital One Arena
Feb. 28: “The Invisible Man” in movie theaters
Feb. 28-29: Arlo Guthrie at The Birchmere
Feb. 29: The Revivalists at The Anthem
Feb. 29: Squeeze at The Hall at Live! Casino
Feb. 29: Justin Jones at Rock & Roll Hotel
Feb. 29: Tiffany Haddish at MGM National Harbor
Feb. 29: Smithsonian presents “The Inca and Machu Picchu”
Feb. 29: “The World According to Mr. Rogers” at Atlas Performing Arts Center
Feb. 29-March 22: Washington National Opera’s “Don Giovanni” at Kennedy Center
