February Entertainment Guide 2020

February is famous for the Super Bowl, Oscars and Valentine’s Day.

But there are plenty of fun local events for your calendar.

We’ve got the highlights in our February Entertainment Guide:

February Entertainment Guide

Feb. 4: Tori Kelly at The Anthem

Feb. 4-16: Oscar Nominated Shorts at E Street Cinema

Feb. 4-16: Oscar Nominated Animated Shorts at E Street Cinema

Feb. 4-16: “Pipeline” at Studio Theatre

Feb. 4-16: “Pilgrims Musa and Sheri” by Mosaic Theatre

Feb. 4-16: “A Daughter’s A Daughter” at Arlington Players

Feb. 4-23: “Gun & Powder” at Signature Theatre

Feb. 4-23: “Silent Sky” at Ford’s Theatre

Feb. 4-24: “Spring Awakening” at Round House Theatre

Feb. 4-March 1: “The Merry Wives of Windsor” at Folger Theatre

Feb. 4-March 1: “A Thousand Splendid Suns” at Arena Stage

Feb. 4-March 1: “Miss You Like Hell” at Olney Theatre Center

Feb. 4-March: “Birds of America” at Natural History Museum

Feb. 4-March 22: “Kinky Boots” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Feb. 4-April 12: “Picturing the American Buffalo” at American Art Museum

Feb. 4-June 3: “The Diary of Anne Frank” at Olney Theatre Center

Feb. 4-June 14: “We Return Fighting” at African American History Museum

Feb. 4-May 17: “Face Values” at Smithsonian Design Museum

Feb. 4-May 31: “Women of Progress” at National Portrait Gallery

Feb. 4-July 5: “Beauty Rich & Rare” at National History Museum

Feb. 4-Aug. 30: “Recent Acquisitions” at National Portrait Gallery

Feb. 1-Sept. 7: “Pat Steir: Color Wheel” at The Hirshhorn

Feb. 4-Sept. 13: “Elephants and Us: Considering Extinction” at American History Museum

Feb. 4-Oct. 12: “Portraits of the World: Denmark” at National Portrait Gallery

Feb. 4-Nov. 1: “Posters from African American Movies” at African American History Museum

Feb. 4-2022: “Neil Armstrong’s Apollo 11 Spacesuit” at Air & Space Museum

Feb. 4-25: Smithsonian presents “Beethoven: The Musical Milestones”

Feb. 5: Tanya Tucker at Wolf Trap

Feb. 5: Q Parker of 112 at City Winery

Feb. 5-29: “Phantom of the Opera” at Synetic Theatre

Feb. 6: Cold War Kids at 9:30 Club

Feb. 6: Diane Keaton at Sixth & I

Feb. 6-8: Jamie Kennedy at D.C. Comedy Loft

Feb. 6-March 8: “The 39 Steps” at Constellation Theatre

Feb. 7: “Birds of Prey” in movie theaters

Feb. 7: Ben Folds’ “Declassified” at Kennedy Center

Feb. 7: Three Dog Night at The Birchmere

Feb. 7: Smithsonian presents “The Golden Age of Spanish Art”

Feb. 7-9: Art Garfunkel at Wolf Trap

Feb. 7-March 7: “Boy” at Keegan Theatre

Feb. 7-March 8: “Mother Road” at Arena Stage

Feb. 8: Grandmaster Flash at U Street Music Hall

Feb. 8: Tim & Eric at Lincoln Theatre

Feb. 8: “Love Songs: The Beatles” at The Hamilton

Feb. 8: BSO presents Charlie Chaplin at Strathmore

Feb. 8: Smithsonian presents “Ancient Egypt Through Art, Architecture, Archaeology”

Feb. 9: Blue Oyster Cult at The Birchmere

Feb. 9: Academy Awards

Feb. 9: Ross Matthews at Union Stage

Feb. 9: Smithsonian presents “Toni Morrison: A Portrait”

Feb. 9-April 12: Dupont Underground & Art Rave present Sunday Arts Market

Feb. 10-March 8: “Shipwreck” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Feb. 11-16: “The King’s Speech” at National Theatre

Feb. 11-16: American Ballet Theatre’s “Giselle” at Kennedy Center

Feb. 11-March 15: “The Amen Corner” at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Feb. 12: Fastball at City Winery

Feb. 12: Smithsonian presents “1774: The Long Year of Revolution”

Feb. 13: Engelbert Humperdink at MGM National Harbor

Feb. 13: Love & Marriage & Murder at AMP by Strathmore

Feb. 13: Smithsonian presents “Louis Armstrong: American Icon”

Feb. 13-15: NSO Pops: Megan Hilty & Cheyenne Jackson at Kennedy Center

Feb. 13-17: “Disney on Ice” at Capital One Arena

Feb. 14: Story District’s “Sucker for Love” at Lincoln Theatre

Feb. 14: Smokey Robinson at MGM National Harbor

Feb. 14: “Sonic the Hedgehog” in movie theaters

Feb. 14: Fitz & The Tantrums at The Anthem

Feb. 14: YBN Cordae at The Fillmore

Feb. 14: Subtronics at Echostage

Feb. 14: Jill Scott at The Hall at Live! Casino

Feb. 14: Tony Sands sings Frank Sinatra at The Hamilton

Feb. 14: Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. at AMP by Strathmore

Feb. 14-15: Galactic at 9:30 Club

Feb. 14-15: Eddie Levert of The O’Jays at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Feb. 14-22: Tedeschi Trucks at Warner Theatre

Feb. 15: Bowie Symphonic: Blackstar at Strathmore

Feb. 15: Mean Jeans at Black Cat

Feb. 16: Cheap Trick at Warner Theatre

Feb. 16: Rare Essence at City Winery

Feb. 16: Sinbad at Weinberg Center

Feb. 16: Amanda Shires at Sixth & I

Feb. 16: BSO presents Prokofiev’s “Romeo & Juliet” at Strathmore

Feb. 19-23: Washington Ballet’s “Balanchine + Ashton” at Kennedy Center

Feb. 20: Cam’Ron at Howard Theatre

Feb. 20: Billy Gilman at Pearl Street Warehouse

Feb. 20-23: Roy Ayers at Blues Alley

Feb. 20-23: Smithsonian Mother Tongue Film Festival

Feb. 20-March 22: “Timon of Athens” at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Feb. 21: “Call of the Wild” in movie theaters

Feb. 21-23: “Swan Lake” at National Theatre

Feb. 21-March 1: Imagination Stage’s “Mouse on the Move” at Atlas Performing Arts Center

Feb. 22: Marc Anthony at Capital One Arena

Feb. 22: Pop-Up Comedy Festival at DAR Constitution Hall

Feb. 22: Smithsonian presents “Henri Matisse: Master of Color and Line”

Feb. 22-March 22: “This Bitter Earth” at Anacostia Playhouse

Feb. 23: Smithsonian presents “Indian Art and Calligraphy”

Feb. 24-25: Rob Schneider at D.C. Improv

Feb. 27: Marty Stuart at The Birchmere

Feb. 27: Post Malone at Capital One Arena

Feb. 27: Adrian Marcel at City Winery

Feb. 27: BSO Aretha Franklin Tribute at Strathmore

Feb. 28: The Lumineers at Capital One Arena

Feb. 28: “The Invisible Man” in movie theaters

Feb. 28-29: Arlo Guthrie at The Birchmere

Feb. 29: The Revivalists at The Anthem

Feb. 29: Squeeze at The Hall at Live! Casino

Feb. 29: Justin Jones at Rock & Roll Hotel

Feb. 29: Tiffany Haddish at MGM National Harbor

Feb. 29: Smithsonian presents “The Inca and Machu Picchu”

Feb. 29: “The World According to Mr. Rogers” at Atlas Performing Arts Center

Feb. 29-March 22: Washington National Opera’s “Don Giovanni” at Kennedy Center

