Things to do around DC this weekend: Jan. 17–19

From concerts to art exhibits to a boat show, there are dozens of things to do this weekend in the D.C. area.

All weekend

The NBC4 Health & Fitness Expo, at the D.C. Convention Center, is in its 27th year, featuring exhibitors, health screenings, workouts, activities, cooking demos and more in a family-friendly event.

The Capital Home and Remodeling Show at the Dulles Expo Center, brings together the latest styles and ideas with experts, vendors and exhibitors, with celebrity guests, demos and more.

MLK Days at the Ann Marie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center in Solomon’s Island, Maryland, features three days of creativity inspired by Dr. King with various activities and creative projects.

The Fredericksburg Boat Show, at the Convention Center, brings summer to life with vendors, dealers and exhibitors all under one roof for hands on, demos and more.

The 13th Annual Winter Bead and Jewelry Show at the Howard County Fairgrounds this weekend features vendors and artisans, demos, classes and more.

The 10th Annual Mind, Body & Spirit Festival at Cecil College has vendors, workshops, experts, group sessions, demos and more.

ARTECHOUSE at the Wharf presents Future Sketches, a show in which drawings come to life. Code and creative exploration combine to explore how body, voice and gesture can be transformed into art.

The National Museum of Women in the Arts presents “Judy Chicago – The End: A Meditation of Death and Extinction,” featuring one of the art world’s greatest revolutionaries with a 40-piece display of glass, painted porcelains and sculptures. This is the show’s final weekend.

The National Geographic Museum presents the exhibit “Becoming Jane,” a multimedia, hands-on exhibit celebrating the extraordinary life work of Dr. Jane Goodall. The event features a 3D simulation and hologram.

The Sackler Gallery exhibit My Iran: Six Women Photographers depicts life within and outside the country with themes of memory, loss, exile, defiance and hope.

The Signature Theatre does cabaret with Ol’ Blue Eyes: Frank Sinatra, which toasts the suave and sophisticated crooner who did it “My Way.”

The Kennedy Center presents the musical “My Fair Lady,” at various showtimes through this weekend.

The Gaithersburg Arts Barn presents “Unforgettable: A Tribute to Nat King Cole,” featuring Don Dillingham and the Metro Jazz Collective.

The Folger Theatre presents the Shakespeare classic “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” in an adaptation set in the 1970s.

Arena Stage presents “A Thousand Splendid Suns,” the story of the heart-wrenching fight for survival of two Afghan women in war-torn Kabul.

The Studio Theatre presents “Pipeline,” the story of a single mom and dedicated teacher’s plight to give her son opportunities those she teaches will never have.

The George Mason Center for the Arts presents “Shen Yun: 5,000 Years of Civilization Reborn.” A classic Chinese dance and orchestra brings legends of the magical world of ancient China to life.

D.C.’s Winter Restaurant Week runs the gamut of new to classic with more than 200 participating restaurants offering delicious deals on prix-fixe meals from brunch, lunch to dinner.

Alexandria Winter Restaurant Week features more than 70 restaurants in offering prix-fixe meal deals and samplers.

Baltimore’s Restaurant Week will feature delicious deals at restaurants in great neighborhoods of what’s been deemed “The Best Food City” will have through this weekend.

Saturday, Jan. 18

The Fire and Ice Festival at the Wharf features ice games and winter treats, whiskey tastings, fire dances and entertainers, a DJ and more.

MoComCon, in Silver Spring, marks Montgomery County Libraries’ Fourth Comic Convention with activities, workshops, crafts, displays, exhibits, an art contest and more.

WinterFest, at Caboose Commons in Fairfax, welcomes nine craft breweries for tastings with live music, food and more.

You can walk the grounds of dinosaurs at the Dinosaur Park Open House in Laurel, Maryland, with fossils, reconstructions and the chance to dig to make discoveries.

The Illuminate Columbia Mind-Body-Spirit Festival will have vendors and practitioners, products and artisans and the finest in holistic healing with demos, workshops and more.

The Central Maryland Farm Toy and Auction, at the Carroll County Agricultural Center, features a large indoor display of antiques and collectibles with games, models, food and more.

The Kennedy Center presents “NSO Music for Young Audiences: Beauty and the Beat,” which explores the magic of combining violin with percussion instruments. There’s an instrument petting zoo fo rearly arrivals.

Arena Stage presents “The Pied Piper,” a family event of live music, laughter and theatrical production for the elementary school-age set.

The Udvar-Hazy Center hosts “Smithsonian TechQuest: Race to the Moon,” an alternate-reality game for families set in the thrilling era of early space flight.

Saturday night

The 9:30 Club hosts ’90s rockers Cracker with Camper Van Beethoven.

Pearl Street Warehouse has indie rock with Nah., Dominy, Milo in the Doldrums and The Duskwhales.

At Union Stage, it’s English-Irish singer and rapper Maverick Sabre with Reece.

Rams Head On Stage presents New York rockers Hollis Brown with Sweet Leda.

Jammin’ Java host local multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Osama Malik with Sweetnova.

The Hamilton presents pianist/vocalist Kenny Brawner in a Tribute to the Life of Ray Charles.

The Strathmore hosts The National Philharmonic playing the Jupiter Symphony.

Amp by Strathmore has “Voice” singer Chris Mann: Celebrating Tony Bennett.

At U Street Music Hall, it’s a mix of tech, house, tribal with Browz & Schwander.

City Winery presents go-go legends The Chuck Brown Band.

The Song Byrd Cafe hosts Portland indie rockers Strange Ranger.

At the Tally Ho Theatre it’s Sun Dogs: A Tribute to Rush.

Blues Alley has sax man Kirk Whalum.

The Soundry has Cajun and roots rockers The Crawdaddies.

Sunday, Jan. 19

The Reston Community Center’s MLK Birthday Celebration explores the Civil Rights Movement with a “Music of the Movement” concert and a “Voices of Inspiration” program.

The American Legion Bluegrass Matinee in Hughesville has North Carolina’s IBMA nominees Carolina Blue.

The 5th Jazz and Freedom Festival at the Eaton Hotel is a day of live music, a jam session, panel discussions, poetry and more.

The Emmy Award-winning PBS family classic comes to life when Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood comes to the Warner Theatre with an interactive adventure including music and dance.

The Strathmore has a Sunday matinee with the National Philharmonic playing the Jupiter Symphony.

Sunday Night

Pearl Street Warehouse hosts the 36th Annual Mid-Atlantic Song Contest by S.A.W.

The Fillmore hosts the iconic rapper, producer and actor Snoop Dogg.

Rams Head On Stage presents Hawaiian world music artist Taimane.

City Winery has Grammy-winning pop singer-songwriter Elle Varner with special guest J Brown.

The Song Byrd Cafe hosts Nashville singer-songwriter Riley Moore.

Blues Alley has session sax man Kirk Whalum.

The Soundry has newgrass with Charm City Junction.

Hill Country Live hosts Jess Eliot Myhre & Honky Tonk Heroes.

MGM National Harbor presents R&B vocal icons Bell Biv DeVoe with Color Me Badd.

